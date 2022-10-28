The World Premiere of LUCY & FRIENDS Comes to The Yard Theatre This December

Post popular prodigy Lucy McCormick presents her most ambitious medium-concept catastrophic show yet.

Join Lucy as she unveils her new ensemble, cabaret tent spectacular... Unfortunately, she has no friends, no money, and no tent. Still, there'll be pole dancing, angry puppets Judy & Judy, strip routines, and some quick reworking of social policy.

In a despairing world, Lucy attempts to create community, connection, and conversation the only way she knows how.

Lucy & Friends+ is a series of special events following performances at The Yard Theatre so audiences can continue their evening with us.



The Big Queer Banquet - The Big Queer Banquet is about sharing food, celebrating community and having a queer old time. You'll be seated at a banquet table in the middle of The Yard's stage surrounded by a beautiful queer community. Expect a good old sing-along, Christmas crackers and some special guests. This banquet will take place after performances on Saturday, 10 December and Thursday, 15 December immediately after the show.



NiCKY + Ms Sharon Le Grande present the Greatest CHRISTMAS Show on Earth - A cabaret show and party taking place in the bar after the Lucy & Friends performance on Friday, 16 December until 3am. It's an unhinged, high-octane circus cabaret musical extravaganza binge! Expect star-studded special guests, gravity-defying stunts, angelic choral Christmas singalongs + the chance to dance the night away.

Post-show talks - A post-show conversation with Lucy McCormick and a guest -

Thursday, 8 December with Ursula Martinez (Director) and Wednesday, 14 December with Daniel Oliver (Creative Associate).