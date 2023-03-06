Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The World Premiere of GLORY RIDE Comes to Charing Cross Theatre Next Month

Performances run 22 April to 29 July, 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023  

GLORY RIDE transports the audience to the golden hills of Tuscany during the darkest days of the Second World War, with a story combining heist, history, humour, and humanity and a soaring new score.

Gino Bartali, one of the most beloved of Italian athletes of all time, had a secret life. A Tour de France winner, in the 1940s he was considered the second most famous man in Italy - after Mussolini. His cycling achievements on the Alps and Pyrenees were legendary, but until recently, few knew that he risked his life by saving hundreds of people from fascism during World War II.

With his cycling career as a cover, Bartali cycled thousands of miles between cities across Italy. Hidden in the frame of his bike were falsified identity cards and other secret documents to help victims cross borders to safety. His bravery rescued hundreds of persecuted Jews and other refugees, many of whom were children. In 2013, Yad Vashem, Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, recognised Gino Bartali with the honour of Righteous Among the Nations.

Bartali was a local hero as well as a national figurehead, renowned in his community for his indefatigable commitment to helping others. His story has a powerful message about bravery, loyalty and doing the right thing regardless of the consequences.

Victoria Buchholz encountered the story of Gino Bartali while travelling in Tuscany and set out to put it to music as GLORY RIDE, working with her father, Todd, a best-selling author, inventor and senior White House economic adviser.

GLORY RIDE was developed through workshops in New York and Los Angeles featuring top Broadway talent, with sold-out staged concerts last year at The Other Palace Theatre in London.

Cast to be announced.

Creative Team:

Director Kelly Devine
Associate Director Ricky J Hines
Musical Director Dave Rose
Set, Costume & Video Designer PJ McEvoy
Casting Director Harry Blumenau, CDG
General Management Smart Entertainment
Italian Cultural Adviser Federico Bellone
Producers Glory Ride 2023 Ltd




Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour Photo
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIES at Stockport Plaza Photo
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIE'S at Stockport Plaza
Actor and comedian, Jason Manford has been announced to join Ricky Tomlinson as a special guest in Stockport in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Cast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCH Photo
Cast and Creatives Announced for the Revival of SUCKER PUNCH
Roy Williams' SUCKER PUNCH will embark on its first major tour across England from March – June 2023 as part of theatre network Theatre Nation Partnerships made up of theatres and creative organisations across the country and the National Theatre.
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023 Photo
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023
Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre join forces with South African partners Jazzart Dance Theatre and Cape Town Opera to present a powerful, staged re-imagining of Mozart’s iconic Requiem, taking place as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.

