The Wooster Group to Present NAYATT SCHOOL REDUX at The Coronet Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Coronet Theatre will welcome The Wooster Group, with Nayatt School Redux, a contemporary reworking of Nayatt School, one of their most famous productions, directed by Elizabeth LeCompte.



One of the world’s most innovative and influential experimental theatre companies, that started the incredible change in theatre over the last 50 years, comes to The Coronet Theatre: New York’s The Wooster Group.

Nayatt School Redux is a contemporary reworking of Nayatt School, one of The Wooster Group’s most famous productions, created by visionary director Elizabeth LeCompte and autobiographical monologist Spalding Gray. The original Nayatt School launched Gray’s prestigious career.

Nayatt School Redux opens with Wooster Group member Kate Valk, who reveals newly-restored archival recordings of Gray’s original performance, mixed with her own stories. Gray described his beginnings in the theatre and played LPs from his record collection including an LP of T.S. Eliot’s The Cocktail Party. The Group’s current company reinvent scenes from the original production, culminating in the climactic sequences of The Cocktail Party.

The Wooster Group is a New York-based experimental theatre company founded in the late 1970s by Elizabeth LeCompte, Spalding Gray, Ron Vawter, Jim Clayburgh, Willem Dafoe, Kate Valk, and Peyton Smith. Renowned for its avant-garde, multimedia approach

that blends classic texts, technology, and live performance, the group has become a major influence on contemporary theatre worldwide. This is a rare opportunity to see these trailblazing innovators in London.