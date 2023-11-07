The West End's First Chat Show is Coming to London This December

A Spotlight On has announced its guests for the West End's first chat show coming to London this December.

Premiering at London's Sondheim Theatre on Sunday 10th December, A Spotlight On Live will be hosted by Carl Mullaney (recently Albin in La Cage aux Folles, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Tickets for A Spotlight On Live go on general sale on Wednesday 8th November at midday. Priority on sale will be given to DMT+ members at 10am and A Spotlight On Premium members at 11am.

Derren Brown began his UK television career in December 2000 with a series of specials called Mind Control. In the UK his name is now pretty much synonymous with the art of psychological manipulation.

Recently Derren Brown created, wrote and directed UNBELIEVABLE currently playing at the Criterion Theatre with his long-time collaborators Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor.

Recently announced as Horace Vandergelder, in Holly Dolly! at the London Palladium, Andy Nyman's credits include Ghost Stories, Fiddler on the Roof and Hangman.

Broadway and West End leading lady Rachel Tucker, currently guest stars as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard at Savoy Theatre. Her credits include Come From Away, Wicked, The Last Ship and Songs For A New World. Rachel Tucker has also recently released her new album ‘you're already home'

A Spotlight On Live is a new engaging event that shines a spotlight on some of the most prominent talents from the world of Theatre and beyond.

This unique experience allows you to get intimately acquainted with these stars, giving you insights into their craft, the dedication required to maintain excellence, and the secrets of their success.

Enhanced by electrifying live performances, A Spotlight On Live offers you an exclusive opportunity to venture through the Stage Door and uncover the captivating world of theatre behind the scenes as you've never seen it before!