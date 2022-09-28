The Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming Season

The Unicorn has announced four new productions from as part of its upcoming season, including The Trial Of Josie K, Stiles And Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Invisible Man, and Squirrel.

Artistic Director Justin Audibert said 'Our world is constantly changing but one thing remains true; our need for telling stories. At this critical time, I want to make sure we reach as many children as possible with vivid and thrilling theatre about experiences we share today. That's why I am delighted to be continuing this season with a rich mix of exciting new voices, award-winning composers and exceptional international theatre practitioners.

Our season continues with Katie Hims' brilliantly intriguing The Trial of Josie K, inspired by Kafka's seminal work, aimed at older children, I am also delighted to be directing the UK premiere of a new musical, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, by award-winning musical theatre writers Stiles and Drewe as well as welcoming the egg theatre in Bath's critically acclaimed Squirrel for our younger audiences, and welcoming back to the Unicorn brilliant innovators of form leading Dutch theatre-makers Theatre Artemis with their bold and original show, The Invisible Man.

In these difficult financial times, when access to arts and culture is being reduced everywhere - we are absolutely committed to making sure children, especially those in the hardest to reach areas, are given as much access to the arts as possible. With our Unicorn Online work, we are providing world class digital theatre for no cost. This season, we are proud to be partnering with extraordinary theatres across the country to provide a new, entirely free digital theatre experience for 7 - 12 year olds with Greek Myths Unplugged, alongside a free festive family offer of the release of our Christmas show The Bolds for those 6+.

A Unicorn Production in association with Theatr Iolo

BABY SHOW

Created by Sarah Argent & Kevin Lewis

Directed by Sarah Argent

Tuesday 4 October to Sunday 30 October 2022

Tuesday 14 March to Sunday 16 April 2023

It's baby's first adventure!

Sarah Argent and Kevin Lewis return to the Unicorn with Baby Show, a perfectly simple imaginative show which tickles all the senses of the very young. It will be performed for a limited run for audiences aged six to eighteen months. Having played to over 5,000 babies at the Unicorn since 2016, this expertly created show knows its young audience and is a perfect first theatre experience.

For ages 6 - 18 months

Running time: 40 mins (including 15 mins play time)

A Unicorn Production

PINOCCHIO

Adapted by Eve Leigh

Directed by Justin Audibert

Sunday 6 November to Saturday 31 December 2022

PRESS NIGHT: THURSDAY 17 NOVEMBER AT 7PM

Once upon a time there was a lonely carpenter, a curious cat, and a little wooden puppet who one day came to life...

Justin Audibert directs Eve Leigh's spectacular new version of the much-loved classic tale in which Pinocchio discovers why it's best to always tell the truth. With a touch of magic from the blue fairy, enter a world of gingerbread villages and snow-capped mountains in this adventure of friendship and family.



Running time is approx 2 hrs (Including an interval)

With special thanks to Charles Holloway, Christmas Production Partner

A Unicorn Production

CHRISTMAS IN THE SUNSHINE

Written by Yasmin Joseph

Directed by Ola Ince

Thursday 17 November to Saturday 31 Dec 2022

PRESS PERFORMANCE: FRIDAY 25 NOVEMBER AT 2PM



This Christmas Elias is going to visit his family in the Caribbean for the first time. He gets to go to the beach, play in the sunshine, and there'll be a big party. It's going to be the best.

But he has one worry - will it still feel like Christmas? After all, in London it's usually really cold, he gets to decorate the Christmas tree, drink lots of hot chocolate and he's definitely never left a mango out for Santa before.

For ages 3 - 6

Running time is approx 50 mins

A Unicorn Production

ANANSI THE SPIDER

Created by Justin Audibert

Co-Directed by Justin Audibert and Alice Wordsworth

Friday 20 January to Saturday 25 February 2023

PRESS PERFORMANCE: WEDNESDAY 25 JANUARY AT 2.45PM

People say that in a time long, long ago, animals walked on two feet and spoke with words, like we do. And back then it was known by everyone that the cleverest of all the animals in the kingdom was a spider - the infamous Anansi - the original trickster and the master spinner of yarns.

But sometimes Anansi could be a little too clever for his own good...

These classic West African and Caribbean tales about the spider hoaxster are brought vividly to life as our hit production returns.

For ages 3 - 7

Running time is 50 mins

A Unicorn Production

THE TRIAL OF JOSIE K

Written by Katie Hims

Directed by Leigh Toney

Monday 16 January to Sunday 19 February 2023

PRESS NIGHT: WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY 2023 at 7pm

Leigh Toney directs Katie Hims' contemporary reimagining of Kafka's celebrated novel in this thrilling new version for ages 9 - 13 which sees Josie a young girl, placed on trial for an unnamed, unknowable deed.

At once brilliantly comic, touching and true we follow Josie frustrations as she tries to defend herself against a nonsensical bureaucratic system.

Josie doesn't know what's going on. She goes to their meetings, she's doing everything they ask, but still, nothing she does is right. Sometimes adults just don't make any sense.

Inspired by Kafka's The Trial, this is a story of defiance, the power of friendship and finding hope, even in a world where no one has explained the rules.

For ages 9 - 13

Running time is approx 1 hour

Stiles & Drewe's

THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF

Music by George Stiles

Book and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe

Directed by Justin Audibert

Sunday 12 March to Saturday 15 April 2023

PRESS PERFORMANCE: WEDNESDAY 22 MARCH AT 1.45PM

Justin Audibert directs The Three Billy Goats Gruff, a new musical from award-winning composers Stiles and Drewe.

Baby, Middle and Big are three very hungry goats, and there is absolutely no grass left to eat on their side of the valley. Come on their adventure as together with Little Bo-Frilly they hatch a plan to cross the bridge to the lush green grass on the other side, they just need to outwit that horrible tricksy troll first.

Featuring music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning Stiles and Drewe (Mary Poppins, Honk!), this Easter come and step into the magical, fairy-tale world of The Three Billy Goats Gruff in this perfect first musical for young families.

For ages 3 - 6 years

Running time is approx 55 minutes

Performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International - www.mtishows.co.uk

A Theater Artemis Production (the Netherlands)

THE INVISIBLE MAN

Directed by Jetse Batelaan

Music by Keimpe de Jong

Sunday 28 May to Sunday 18 June

PRESS NIGHT: THURSDAY 1ST JUNE AT 7PM

A stage technician and a musician are waiting to start their show. Everything is in place, and the audience are waiting, but where is the performer?

Imagine how much fun you can have when no one can see you. Now The Invisible Man invites you to take a seat and watch... well... no-one really.

Created in the Netherlands by highly acclaimed, mischievous theatre-makers Theater Artemis (The Show in Which Hopefully Nothing Happens) this surreal and hilarious show is all about everything that you don't see.

Supported by Performing Arts Fund NL

For ages 5 - 11

Running times is 65 minutes

An Egg Theatre Production

SQUIRREL

Written by Kate Cross

Directed by Tim Bell

Sunday 28 May to Sunday 2 July 2023

Squirrel loves a good acorn. But not all acorns are good. Some are downright second rate. And Squirrel is fussy like that.

Under the light of the sun, between the houses and the offices, and the rivers and the factories, Squirrel has buried their favourite acorn collection.

It's easy to remember where; it's under the third tree from the left.

Or was it the right? Oh hang on a minute...

This is a joyful story of new growth and discovery, all with a sprinkling of magic and puppetry mayhem.

For ages 6 months - 4 years

Running time is 40 mins

UNICORN ONLINE

A Unicorn Theatre and TEA Films Production

GREEK MYTHS UNPLUGGED

Released for free from 28th September 2022 - 30 August 2023.

As part of Unicorn Online, Rachel Bagshaw directs Greek Myths Unplugged, three short films which explore the ongoing importance of Greek Myths reimagined by some of our most exciting writers.

The Greek Myths Unplugged are: Narcissus adapted by E.V. Crowe, Jessie and the Jellybeans based on King Midas & His Golden Touch adapted by Vanessa Kisuule

Ariadne on the Beach based on Theseus & the Minotaur adapted by Alexandra Wood.

As part of each film the character of the Chorus, written and performed by poet Deanna Rodger, will introduce the myth to support children to explore the themes and ideas of the stories.

The full cast is Madeline Appiah, Rafael Akbar, Jude Akuwudike, Alex Nyla Jarrett, Ruby Stokes and Nevaeh West-Lawson.

Commissioned by the Unicorn as part of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture programme, Greek Myths Unplugged will be released with leading partner venues Oxford Playhouse, Cast in Doncaster, New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich, Derby Theatre, Chichester Festival Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Leeds Playhouse, Northern Stage and ATG Creative Hub Venues.

It will also be available on YouTubeKIDS from 6 October.

An accompanying free teacher pack is also available, with a series of class activities to explore the myths and lesson plans on global mythology, providing a broader context.

For ages 7 - 12

The running time for each film is approx. 10 - 15 mins

Greek Myths Unplugged is developed with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture.

A Unicorn Production

ANANSI THE SPIDER: RE-SPUN

Released for free 1 -31 Oct 2022

The Unicorn's popular digital theatre experience Anansi the Spider Re-spun for ages 3 - 8, is returning, for Black History Month. These fun and lively short stories, performed by Afia Abusham, Sapphire Joy and Juliet Okotie, will be accompanied by free creative learning resources for teachers to use with pupils aged 4 - 8 to explore the Anansi tales and their place in Black history and culture.

For ages: 3 - 8

The running time for each film is between 10 - 15 mins

A Unicorn Production

THE BOLDS ONLINE

Released for free 1 - 31 Dec 2022

The fun and festive five-star show is re-released this Christmas for everyone to cosy up with their loved ones and enjoy this hilarious, joyful show about a family of hyenas living in Teddington. Based on the much-loved children's books by Julian Clary.

For ages: for everyone aged 6+.

Duration: 1 hr 50 mins

The 2021 production of The Bolds was generously supported by Charles Holloway