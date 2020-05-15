The Theatre Café Concludes LEAVE A LIGHT ON Series With A Farewell Concert By Beverley Knight

After 72 shows, the Leave a Light On series will end on Friday 29 May at 6.30pm with a finale concert by Beverley Knight. Other performers in the final week include Adam Bailey, Scott Hunter, Joel Harper-Jackson, and David O'Reilly.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson said today, "Theatre is the lifeblood of the UK. We have always believed this, and we are grateful to have worked with The Theatre Café to bring entertainment to households around the UK and the world in a way that has supported so many artists. We have been so moved by the responses from both the performers who wanted to be involved and the audience members who have supported the shows. It hasn't been without difficulty - creating a streaming platform of this size during a lockdown isn't easy and we'd like to thank our amazing team at Gininet and all of the teams and the press who have supported this endeavour. We feel it's a fitting end to the series to have Beverley Knight as the closing show, and we are going to continue working to see how we can play our part to help keep theatre alive for the foreseeable future."

Over the 10-week series, Leave a Light On became one of the biggest paid for sources of theatrical entertainment in the country. By the end of the series, 72 artists will have performed 45-minute concerts from their homes, and over £30,000 will have been raised for those performers.

Lambert Jackson Productions and The Theatre Café would like to express their deepest gratitude to the artists involved for working hard to put on an incredible variety of shows, and also the audiences who purchased tickets to keep theatre alive during one of the most difficult and unprecedented times in history.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://www.thetheatrecafe.co.uk/events/





