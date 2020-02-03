The Stage Announces Winners of 2020 Awards
The Stage Awards celebrate the achievements of theatre companies and individuals across the UK and internationally. Winners of the 2020 awards were announced at an event at the Royal Opera House in London on January 31.
Among the big winners were Sheffield Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, who won Regional theatre of the year, and London theatre of the year, respectively.
Check out the full list of winners below and read the full story on The Stage's website.
Regional theatre of the year
Sponsored by Berkley London
Sheffield Theatres
London theatre of the year
Sponsored by LMA
Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
Fringe theatre of the year
Sponsored by encoreinsure.com
The Bunker Theatre, London
Theatre building of the year
Sponsored by TAIT
Leeds Playhouse
Producer of the year
Sponsored by PRG
ATG Productions
International award
Sponsored by Ambassador Theatre Group
Selladoor Worldwide
Innovation award
Sponsored by Charcoalblue
Artistic Directors of the Future for its work on diversifying the boards
Achievement in technical theatre
Sponsored by ETC
Sheffield Theatres for Life of Pi
Unsung Hero
Sponsored by Get Into Theatre
Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre