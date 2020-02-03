The Stage Announces Winners of 2020 Awards

Feb. 3, 2020  
The Stage Awards celebrate the achievements of theatre companies and individuals across the UK and internationally. Winners of the 2020 awards were announced at an event at the Royal Opera House in London on January 31.

Among the big winners were Sheffield Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, who won Regional theatre of the year, and London theatre of the year, respectively.

Check out the full list of winners below and read the full story on The Stage's website.

Regional theatre of the year
Sheffield Theatres

London theatre of the year
Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Fringe theatre of the year
The Bunker Theatre, London

Theatre building of the year
Leeds Playhouse

Producer of the year
ATG Productions

International award
Selladoor Worldwide

Innovation award
Artistic Directors of the Future for its work on diversifying the boards

Achievement in technical theatre
Sheffield Theatres for Life of Pi

Unsung Hero
Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre




