The Stage Announces Winners of 2020 Awards

The Stage Awards celebrate the achievements of theatre companies and individuals across the UK and internationally. Winners of the 2020 awards were announced at an event at the Royal Opera House in London on January 31.

Among the big winners were Sheffield Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, who won Regional theatre of the year, and London theatre of the year, respectively.

Check out the full list of winners below and read the full story on The Stage's website.

Regional theatre of the yeara??

Sponsored by Berkley Londona??

Sheffield Theatres

London theatre of the yeara??

Sponsored by LMAa??

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch

Fringe theatre of the year

a??Sponsored by encoreinsure.coma??

The Bunker Theatre, London

Theatre building of the yeara??

Sponsored by TAITa??

Leeds Playhouse

Producer of the yeara??

Sponsored by PRGa??

ATG Productions

International awarda??

Sponsored by Ambassador Theatre Group

Selladoor Worldwide

Innovation awarda??

Sponsored by Charcoalbluea??

Artistic Directors of the Future for its work on diversifying the boards

Achievement in technical theatre

a??Sponsored by ETC

Sheffield Theatres for Life of Pi

Unsung Hero

a??Sponsored by Get Into Theatre

Mary Joseph, front of house assistant at the Almeida Theatre





