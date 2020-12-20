Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Shows Must Go On Will Present THE RAILWAY CHILDREN

The production will be available for 48 hours starting Monday, December 21.

Dec. 20, 2020  

On Monday, The Shows Must Go On will present a matinee performance of the timeless classic 'The Railway Children.' The production will be available for 48 hours.

The stream will support Child Bereavement UK, which helps children and young people (up to age 25), parents, and families, to rebuild their lives when a child grieves or when a child dies. We also provide training to professionals, equipping them to provide the best possible care to bereaved families.

Donate online at https://www.childbereavementuk.org/donate/impact2020/30/credit-card or text RAILWAYCHILDREN to 70085 to donate £10 (texts cost your donation plus one standard rate message).

Bereavement Support Helpline: 0800 02 888 40
Website: https://www.childbereavementuk.org/


