The Show Must Go Online Will Perform SHAKESPEARE'S STAR WARS; Plus Full Cast Announced For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Show Must Go Online today announce a special live performance of Ian Doescher's Shakespeare's Star Wars, presented by Quirk Books as part of their Pop Shakespeare Events, livestreamed on Monday 4 May, 9pm. Also announced today, the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors.

For Shakespeare's Star Wars, Rob Myles directs Tiffany Abercrombie (Princess Leia Organa), Sam Benjamin (Han Solo), Bill Bingham (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Elliott Borneman (Luke Skywalker), Dominic Brewer (C-3PO), Corinna Brown (Ensemble 3), David Djemal (Ensemble 2), Stephen Leask (Chewbacca), Eugenia Low (R2-D2), Ruth Page (Ensemble 4), Miguel Perez (Darth Vader), Ramona Von Pusch (Ensemble 1), with Clark Alexander as Swing.

The livestreamed reading of Shakespeare's Star Wars can be watched live on Monday 4 May at 9pm BST by registering here.

For The Comedy of Errors, Rob Myles directs Harry Boyd (Ensemble 2), Gary Boulter (Doctor Pinch), Kelly Bronwen Jones (Luciana), Robbie Capaldi (Antipholus of Syracuse), John DeFilippo (Ensemble 1), Honey Gabriel (Courtezan), Chris Garner (Egeon), Bill Glaser (Solinus, Duke of Ephesus), Charlotte Harvey (Aemilia), Roanna Lewis (Dromio of Ephesus), Jed Resnick (Antipholus of Ephesus), Miztli Rose (Adriana), Alice Osmanski (Angelo), Amy Sutton (Dromio of Syracuse), with Adam Boyle and Claire Richardson as swings.

The livestreamed reading of The Comedy of Errors can be watched live on Wednesday 6 May at 7pm BST below. Previous readings from the series are also available here.

Artistic Director Rob Myles today said, "We have been offered an incredible opportunity to perform Shakespeare's Star Wars on Star Wars day, in the amazing Elizabethan version created by Ian Doescher. As someone who became a storyteller because of the original Star Wars films, being able to combine my childhood love with my enduring love of Shakespeare as an adult is something of a dream come true. Meanwhile, The Comedy of Errors is an extraordinary Shakespeare play, so tightly written and constructed, wringing the most chaos, comedy and vibrancy out of every instant. These two shows really offer something for everyone."

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline

Members of the casts have previously performed at the National Theatre, RSC, Shakespeare's Globe, and have appeared in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre), School of Rock (Gillian Lynne Theatre), Avenue Q (New World Stages), and Rent (US tour).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You