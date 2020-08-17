The Show Must Go Online Announces Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The livestreamed reading of Twelfth Night can be watched live on Wednesday 19th August at 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

For Twelfth Night Rob Myles directs Liam Alexandru (Antonio), Lewis Allcock (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Christine Atieno (Ensemble), Julie Baber (Maria), Lydia Bakelmun (Viola), John D. Huston (Ensemble), Comfort Fabian (Olivia), Clive Keene (Sebastian), Carys McQueen (Feste), Chi-Chi Onuah (Fabian), Michael Perez (Orsino), Fiona Tong (Malvolio), Jeffrey Weissman (Sir Toby Belch), with Henry Charnock and Larissa Oates as swings.

The livestreamed reading of Twelfth Night can be watched live on Wednesday 19th August at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/4m9oONcXWvQ). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast have worked with The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Shakespeare's Globe, Back To The Future Parts II & III, Bush Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, The Pleasance, Theatre Royal Plymouth, VAULT Festival, The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, The Union Theatre, Goodman Theatre, Edmonton Fringe, Chicago Shakespeare and on the West End and in Hollywood.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/

