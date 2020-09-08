The Show Must Go Online Announce Full Cast For OTHELLO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The livestreamed reading of Othello can be watched live on Wednesday 9th September at 7pm BST.

Two-time OnComm award-winning The Show Must Go Online today announce the full cast for their upcoming livestreamed reading of William Shakespeare's Othello. The performance features Alex Andlau (Desdemona), Ross Bailey (Ensemble), Dominic Brewer (Iago), Susan Bush (Duke Of Venice), Esmonde Cole (Othello), Ben Gilbert (Lodovico), Karim Hadaya (Cassio), Candace Leung (Ensemble), Tyler Moss (Gratiano), Shamiso Mushambi (Ensemble), Louise Oliver (Roderigo), Chi-Chi Onuah (Bianca), Elena Pavli (Emilia), Stephen Schnetzer (Brabantio), Alec Stephens III (Montano), with Gabriel Akamo, Luke Farrugia, and Claire-Monique Martin as swings.

The livestreamed reading of Othello can be watched live on Wednesday 9th September at 7pm BST here (https://youtu.be/nqJlHeazfYg). Previous readings from the series are also available here (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBFO-wpdFFypTYtKyK7CEBCBgFZtRmL0z)

The cast have worked with Shakespeare's Globe, Channel 4, ITV, BBC, CBBC, National Theatre of Scotland, Soho Theatre, Snatch on Crackle TV, Greenwich Theatre, Outlander on STARZ, Nottingham Playhouse, 7 News Brisban, Brisbane Arts Theatre, The Shakespeare Forum, American Shakespeare Center, Amazon Prime, Young Vic Theatre, The CW, CBS, Sony Pictures, Theatre 503, Barbican Centre, on and off Broadway, and in the 2012 Olympics.

For updates on the shows, to take part, or to donate to an opt-in hardship fund for the actors who take part, visit: https://robmyles.co.uk/theshowmustgoonline/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You