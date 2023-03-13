The Royal Ballet's Celebration of Emerging Choreographic Talent Returns to the Linbury Theatre

This April, The Royal Ballet celebrates the return of International Draft Works, a pioneering choreographic showcase for international ballet companies to present work from new voices in the intimacy of the Linbury Theatre. Encouraging new ideas and giving exposure to rising talent, this programme brings together performances of new works that explore movement and new directions in classical ballet.

This year, The Royal Danish Ballet, Joburg Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet, Polish National Ballet, Scottish Ballet and The Royal Ballet showcase work by rising talent at the forefront of dance, exploring the artistic potential of movement and new ideas.

Polish National Ballet present La Gazza Ladra by Anna Hop; The Silence of Birds is a new work by Royal Danish Ballet's Eukene Sagues. Norwegian National Ballet will present the premiere of A part apart, a new work by Cina Espejord; Joburg Ballet will present Resilio by Mario Gaglione; and Scottish Ballet present the premiere of Trifecta, a new work from Nicholas Shoesmith.

The Royal Ballet present a new work by Royal Ballet Resident Emerging Choreographer Joseph Toonga. Royal Ballet Soloist Ashley Dean will also present Embers, first debuted last year, and inspired by the music of the same name by Max Richter.