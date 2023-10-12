The Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe Season

The season will run from October 16 - 25 November

By: Oct. 12, 2023

The Playground Theatre is to hold a season of handpicked solo plays straight from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.  Running from October 16 through to 25 November, these five and 4 star reviewed and award nominated shows represent some of the very best work on show that featured at this year’s Fringe Festival. 

The season kicks of with The Playrgound Theatre’s founder and artistic director Peter Tate as Picasso  Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré directed by Guy Masterson (The Shark Is Broken).  This is followed  by the gripping  Harold Shipman drama The Quality of Mercy with Justin Butcher's biblical drama The Devil's Passion, following next.   Then a double bill by Gail Louw comprising The Good Dad, a true and haunting love story  and The Mitfords an extraordinary story of sisters  who could not be more different.  Rounding off the season is Nearly Lear, in which the performer and clown Sussana Hamnett tells Shakespeare’s most tragic tale from the Fool’s perspective.

16 - 21 October 7.30pm

PICASSO: Le Monstre Sacré

Peter Tate as Picasso

Co-Adapted by Peter Tate and Guy Masterson from the original work by Terry d’Alfonso

Directed by Guy Masterson

Poduction Manager Helena Hipólito

Set Design by Eirini Kariori

A visceral, uncompromising portrait of Pablo Picasso 50 years after his death…Undisputed genius, visionary artist, yet Picasso’s obsession often destroyed those he professed to love….  Peter Tate, portrays Picasso as he passionately defends his reputation in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation, leaving the audience as his jury… Should we condemn or forgive?

24 -28 October 7.30pm

28 October 2.30pm

THE QUALITY OF MERCY 

Writer and Performer  Edwin Flay as Harold Shipman

Director and Dramaturg Bernie C. Byrnes

Producer Sarah Lawrie

Sound Designer Kirsty Gillmore

Lighting Designer and Production Manager Adam Bottomley

Videographer - Neil Monaghan

 From his cell at the dead of night, Dr Harold Shipman records a confessional tape, setting the record straight about his background and his actions as he prepares to end his life. Patiently fashioning a crude noose, he reflects on the choices, compulsions and fascinations that earned him the nickname Dr Death, and a reputation as one of the most prolific serial killers in history.

The Quality Of Mercy is an intimate, exhaustively researched study of a notoriously unknowable murderer, written by a former patient and relative of one of his victims.

31 Oct - 4 Nov | 7.30pm

4 Nov matinee | 2.30pm

THE DEVIL'S PASSION 

written & performed by Justin Butcher

directed by Guy Masterson

designed by Sean Cavanagh

lighting design by Tom Turner

sound design by Jack C. Arnold

video design by Damian Hale & Christian Krupa

33 AD. Jesus enters Jerusalem to fulfil his destiny. Satan ascends from Hell to stop him. A battle begins – for the soul of humanity.

 ‘… Within the next hour, our operatives will isolate, engage and capture or kill the notorious leader of the most extreme, dangerous and contagious ideology to emerge in the modern era, whose terror activities represent the gravest threat to our interests across the region and the wider world. I refer, of course, to the radical preacher and populist demagogue Y’shua Bar Yessuf, the man known by way of shorthand to our operatives as “Jesus” …

15 - 19 NOV 

15 - 18 Nov | 7.30pm

18 Nov matinee | 2.30pm 

19 Sunday | 6pm

A DOUBLE BILL BY GAIL LOUW

THE MITFORDS

By Gail Louw

Performed by Emma Wilkinson Wright 

Direction and Dramaturgy by Anthony Shrubsall and Sarah Lawrie 

In a century littered with dynastic families and the parts they played in history, few names are as fascinating as those of the Mitford Sisters with their controversial beliefs, marriages and extraordinary lives. From Unity's great love of Hitler, Diana's marriage to Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Fascists, Jessica the communist who ran away to fight for the Republicans in the Spanish Civil War, and Nancy, a celebrated author, all four were bound by love yet divided by hatred. Oxia Theatre presents Gail Louw’s one-woman tour de force, The Mitfords.

THE GOOD DAD

By Gail Louw

Performed by Sarah Lawrie

Directed by Anthony Shrubsall

The whole family knew he was a good dad. But he wasn’t well, he had a weak heart, so they gathered around him to protect him – from everything. And Donna was special; he loved her the most. So why is Donna in prison?

21 - 25 NOV 7.30pm

15 - 18 Nov | 7.30pm

25 Nov matinee | 2.30pm  

NEARLY LEAR

Written and performed by Susanna Hamnett,

Directed by Edith Tankus

What if the great and tragic story of King Lear were told through the eyes of his closest companion? In this dynamic one-woman tour-de-force, Susanna Hamnett plays the Fool (and every other character) to tell a story that – with an exuberant blend of tragedy and humour – honours Shakespeare’s language while taking a bit of poetic licence. By turns poignant, mischievous, tragic, and hilarious, Nearly Lear is a very personal journey into the heart of Shakespeare’s play. 

This award-winning and internationally acclaimed ‘mighty theatrical force’ had its first Edinburgh Festival Fringe performances this year, receiving an outpouring of praise and delight from reviewers and audience alike.

Ticket prices:

All shows £20 Concession

apart from the double bill which is as follows - Whole ticket for 2 shows £22  (Concession £18)

Single ticket for 1 show  £14




