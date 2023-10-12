The Playground Theatre to Hold Edinburgh Fringe Season

The Playground Theatre is to hold a season of handpicked solo plays straight from this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Running from October 16 through to 25 November, these five and 4 star reviewed and award nominated shows represent some of the very best work on show that featured at this year’s Fringe Festival.

The season kicks of with The Playrgound Theatre’s founder and artistic director Peter Tate as Picasso Picasso: Le Monstre Sacré directed by Guy Masterson (The Shark Is Broken). This is followed by the gripping Harold Shipman drama The Quality of Mercy with Justin Butcher's biblical drama The Devil's Passion, following next. Then a double bill by Gail Louw comprising The Good Dad, a true and haunting love story and The Mitfords an extraordinary story of sisters who could not be more different. Rounding off the season is Nearly Lear, in which the performer and clown Sussana Hamnett tells Shakespeare’s most tragic tale from the Fool’s perspective.

16 - 21 October 7.30pm

PICASSO: Le Monstre Sacré

Peter Tate as Picasso

Co-Adapted by Peter Tate and Guy Masterson from the original work by Terry d’Alfonso

Directed by Guy Masterson

Poduction Manager Helena Hipólito

Set Design by Eirini Kariori

A visceral, uncompromising portrait of Pablo Picasso 50 years after his death…Undisputed genius, visionary artist, yet Picasso’s obsession often destroyed those he professed to love…. Peter Tate, portrays Picasso as he passionately defends his reputation in an explosive, deeply passionate voyage of self-revelation, leaving the audience as his jury… Should we condemn or forgive?