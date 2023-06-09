The Other Palace Reveals Dates and Lineup For MAKING A MUSICAL Podcast

The Other Palace has announced the dates and musicals featured on each episode of Season 3 of Making a Musical: The Future of British Musical Theatre. Featuring music and exclusive interviews with the writers, the relaunched podcast is curated and hosted by director Alex Jackson and The Other Palace Programme Manager, Kiki Stevenson.

Mon 12 June: Lady M

Written by James Beeny & Gina Georgio

The untold story of Lady Macbeth, that reveals an original backstory to her villainy and downfall.

Mon 19 June: Scouts! The Musical

Book & Lyrics by Sam Cochrane, Music & Lyrics by David Fallon

Created in partnership with the Scout Association, this heart-warming new musical has everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to campfire rock ballads.

Mon 26 June: Wish List

Book, Music & Lyrics by Charli Eglinton

The story of how a troubled, disillusioned boy learns to live… from a girl who’s going to die.

Mon 3 July: Woodhouse

Written by Kath Haling & Katharine Farmer

What Jane Austin would have said if she was here to say it now, with more freedom to show her characters as stronger and more independent.

Mon 10 July: JULIE: The Musical

Written by Abey Bradbury

A musical celebrating Julie D'Aubigny’s extraordinary life, queerness, found family, and carving a place for yourself in a world not built for you.

Mon17 July: The Boy Who Sailed The Ocean in an Armchair

Book, Music & Lyrics by Jordan Li-Smith

A story about a boy who arms himself with an armchair of stories, determined to bring his family back together again.

Mon 24 July: Earth To Kurt – A Grunge Opera

Written by George Clark and Ricky Hunt, Music by George Clark

A moving and surprising look at the journey to the afterlife and the stories and people we leave behind.

Mon 31 July: Train on Fire

Book, Music & Lyrics by Annabelle Lee Revak

A story about feminism's legacy, told through the lens of Kitty Marion, a singer-turned suffragette in 1900s London.

Mon 7 August: When the Lights Come Up

Music & Lyrics by Michaela Betts, Book by Bea Holland

Immersive club theatre that’s funny, a little bitter-sweet, and almost entirely true. A wry look at the allure of the price of fame.

Mon 14 August: PIN

Written by Tommy Antonio, Music by Marc Teitler

Based on the Collodi classic Pinocchio, a comical and heartfelt answer to the rise of the metaverse, and a rallying cry for humanity to shine through.

Submissions for Season 4 of the podcast are open to musicals at all stages of creation, aiming for development and/or premiere in the UK. Pieces will be assessed based on their artistic quality, relevance, inclusivity, and future life potential.

Full assessment & eligibility criteria and submission forms can be found at theotherpalace.co.uk/making-a-musical-podcast/#submissions. The deadline for consideration for Season 4 is Sunday 3 September 2023.