The Other Palace Announces Premiere Of Olly Novello's New Musical THE VERGE OF FOREVER

The production premieres on 12th March 2023.

Jan. 16, 2023  

Olly Novello's new musical The Verge of Forever, a coming of age song cycle about the quest of aspiring actors to find their place in the world, with Musical Direction by Niall Casserly, will premiere at The Other Palace Theatre on 12th March 2023.

Novello, brings us this fresh and exhilarating new show fresh off the back of the successful performances of Mayflower - The Musical, which premiered at the Yvonne Arnaud Mill in February last year and received a concert performance at the Theatre Café in June.

The Verge of Forever is a semi autobiographical show which uses a jazz inspired score to explore the world that so many young thespians inhibit. The show follows the plight of Leo (Olly Novello) and Marie (Caitlin Morris) as they navigate the tumultuous world of teenage love and Drama School auditions.

Olly said: "I am thrilled and beyond excited to bring this musical to London! It has been an opportunity to revisit some old memories and I really hope that this show can help to raise awareness of the critical state of our broken school system. Young people - especially those of a creative nature - face so many pressures which make the teenage world exceedingly difficult to navigate. I'm truly blessed to be working with such an incredible team, all of whom seem to relate to the show."

Olly and Caitlin are both studying Musical Theatre at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in Peckham with Musical Director Niall Casserly, who worked with Olly on his previous show, studying for his Masters at The Royal Academy of Music. The student nature of the show brings an authenticity which offers audiences a unique theatrical experience.

Tickets will be available from The Other Palace Website (www.theotherpalace.co.uk) from Friday 20th January 2023.




