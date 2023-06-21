The Old Vic to Release Seven Climate Emergency-Themed Monologues Online for Free

The Old Vic will release seven climate emergency-themed monologues online for free, showcasing the work of established writers alongside emerging artists from across their Education & Community projects. From the perspective of four different generations, the filmed performances explore the impact of individual actions and humanity’s collective responsibility for the future of the planet. The films will premiere on The Old Vic’s website at 2pm today, (Wednesday 21 June).

The online release comes eight months after four of the monologues written by professional playwrights were performed on The Old Vic stage as part of One Voice: Whose Planet Are You On?

In response to the on stage performances, three new commissions were developed by participants from The Old Vic’s Education & Community projects – Harvey Dobel (Schools Club), Wendy Fisher (Matinee Idols) and Henry Waddon (OV Theatre Makers) were mentored by professional writers Ben Bailey Smith, Mark Watson and Jessica Hynes, and given a £500 bursary to support their professional development.



The four returning monologues are by Fehinti Balogun, Sonali Bhattacharyya, April De Angelis and Benjamin Scheuer.

The monologues explore themes of climate activism, individual responsibility in the climate crisis and the effects of climate change on interpersonal relationships.

The Whose Planet Are You On? series was curated by Tinuke Craig, and directed by Annabel Bolton, with Design by Polly Sullivan, Video Design by Daberechi Ukoha-Kalu, Sound Design by Bella Kear, Casting by Saffeya Shebli and Filming and Editing by Paul Burt.

The seven monologues are:

The Break Up

Written & performed by Fehinti Balogun

A couple on the verge of separating discuss the toll climate responsibility has taken on their relationship.



The Boat Woman

Written by Sonali Bhattacharyya

Performed by Sakuntala Ramanee

A woman living at the border of India and Bangladesh, her village now an island, is the first person to offer a private water taxi service.



Hecuba Redux

Written by April De Angelis

Performed by Janie Dee

A mother begs her climate activist daughter not to throw her life away in the struggle for climate justice.



Resolutions

Written by Harvey Dobel

Performed by Jenny Rainsford

A livestreamed video diary, where a woman sets out her New Year’s resolutions to be greener.



Sun, Rain and Wind

Written by Wendy Fisher

Performed by Shobu Kapoor

A woman speaks to her recently deceased husband. Guilty about their relationship and the world. Are Baby Boomers responsible for the climate crisis?



Water from Dust

Written & performed by Benjamin Scheuer

A musical monologue. A father contemplates climate responsibility and inheritance for future generations.



Tiny Violent Acts of Radical Disruption

Written by Henry Waddon

Performed by Katie Elin-Salt

A passionate young climate activist has an unusual first date.



Whose Planet Are You On? is part of One Voice, a series of monologues commissioned by The Old Vic and funded by the TS Eliot Estate, that continues the theme of creating fresh new work which responds to the issues of today. The One Voice series was conceived by The Old Vic’s Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus.