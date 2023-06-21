The Old Vic to Release Seven Climate Emergency-Themed Monologues Online for Free

The films will premiere on The Old Vic’s website at 2pm today, (Wednesday 21 June).

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden and More Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in Italy Photo 4 Earl Carpenter, Bradley Jaden, and More Join PHANTOM in Italy

The Old Vic to Release Seven Climate Emergency-Themed Monologues Online for Free

The Old Vic will release seven climate emergency-themed monologues online for free, showcasing the work of established writers alongside emerging artists from across their Education & Community projects. From the perspective of four different generations, the filmed performances explore the impact of individual actions and humanity’s collective responsibility for the future of the planet. The films will premiere on The Old Vic’s website at 2pm today, (Wednesday 21 June).

The online release comes eight months after four of the monologues written by professional playwrights were performed on The Old Vic stage as part of One Voice: Whose Planet Are You On?

In response to the on stage performances, three new commissions were developed by participants from The Old Vic’s Education & Community projects – Harvey Dobel (Schools Club), Wendy Fisher (Matinee Idols) and Henry Waddon (OV Theatre Makers) were mentored by professional writers Ben Bailey Smith, Mark Watson and Jessica Hynes, and given a £500 bursary to support their professional development. 

The four returning monologues are by Fehinti Balogun, Sonali Bhattacharyya, April De Angelis and Benjamin Scheuer. 

The monologues explore themes of climate activism, individual responsibility in the climate crisis and the effects of climate change on interpersonal relationships. 

The Whose Planet Are You On? series was curated by Tinuke Craig, and directed by Annabel Bolton, with Design by Polly Sullivan, Video Design by Daberechi Ukoha-Kalu, Sound Design by Bella Kear, Casting by Saffeya Shebli and Filming and Editing by Paul Burt.

The seven monologues are: 

The Break Up 

Written & performed by Fehinti Balogun

A couple on the verge of separating discuss the toll climate responsibility has taken on their relationship.

The Boat Woman 

Written by Sonali Bhattacharyya 

Performed by Sakuntala Ramanee 
A woman living at the border of India and Bangladesh, her village now an island, is the first person to offer a private water taxi service.

Hecuba Redux 

Written by April De Angelis 

Performed by Janie Dee

A mother begs her climate activist daughter not to throw her life away in the struggle for climate justice.  

Resolutions 
Written by Harvey Dobel 
Performed by Jenny Rainsford 
A livestreamed video diary, where a woman sets out her New Year’s resolutions to be greener.

Sun, Rain and Wind
Written by Wendy Fisher 
Performed by Shobu Kapoor
A woman speaks to her recently deceased husband. Guilty about their relationship and the world. Are Baby Boomers responsible for the climate crisis? 

Water from Dust 
Written & performed by Benjamin Scheuer 
A musical monologue. A father contemplates climate responsibility and inheritance for future generations. 

Tiny Violent Acts of Radical Disruption 
Written by Henry Waddon 
Performed by Katie Elin-Salt 
A passionate young climate activist has an unusual first date.

Whose Planet Are You On? is part of One Voicea series of monologues commissioned by The Old Vic and funded by the TS Eliot Estate, that continues the theme of creating fresh new work which responds to the issues of today. The One Voice series was conceived by The Old Vic’s Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Birmingham Stage Company Reveals Cast For West End Return of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE Photo
Birmingham Stage Company Reveals Cast For West End Return of HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE TUDORS

Birmingham Stage Company has announced the wicked cast for their West End return of Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors - Neal Foster, Emma Swan and Jack Ballard, in this delightfully gruesome production about one of history's most outrageous families.

2
BROWN BOYS SWIM Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn Photo
BROWN BOYS SWIM Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

The highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe hit Brown Boys Swim, winner of the prestigious Popcorn Award and The Scotsman’s Fringe First Award, is touring the UK this Autumn.

3
New V&A exhibition, DIVA, to Open on Saturday Photo
New V&A exhibition, DIVA, to Open on Saturday

Opening on Saturday 24 June, DIVA is the first exhibition of its kind to celebrate the extraordinary power and creativity of iconic performers who have made their voices heard from the 19th century to today.

4
Full Cast Revealed For EVITA IN CONCERT Starring Aulii Cravalho at Theatre Royal Drury Lan Photo
Full Cast Revealed For EVITA IN CONCERT Starring Auli'i Cravalho at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Full casting has been announced and an additional performance added for Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Evita at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 31 July & 1 August.     

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

New V&A exhibition, DIVA, to Open on SaturdayNew V&A exhibition, DIVA, to Open on Saturday
Theatre503 Reveals Autumn 2023 Season Line-UpTheatre503 Reveals Autumn 2023 Season Line-Up
Now On Sale: DR SEMMELWEIS, Starring Mark RylanceNow On Sale: DR SEMMELWEIS, Starring Mark Rylance
Tickets from £22 for Argentine Dance Sensation MALEVO, at the Peacock TheatreTickets from £22 for Argentine Dance Sensation MALEVO, at the Peacock Theatre

Videos

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Video Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You