The Old Vic Announces Charity Support for City Harvest During This Year's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Sep. 27, 2022  
This year, The Old Vic will raise money in aid of City Harvest during the run of Matthew Warchus' smash hit production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). The London-based charity will be the recipient of bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance throughout the show's run, 12 November to 07 January

City Harvest is a surplus food redistribution charity, providing 1.2 million meals a month. They re-distribute food - that would otherwise go to waste - to grassroots organisations that feed some of London's most vulnerable people.

As a registered charity itself, The Old Vic believes that it is vital to encourage all who visit to support others. Over the last five years, over £1 million has been raised globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle and FareShare.

Artistic Director of The Old Vic and director of A Christmas Carol, Matthew Warchus said: 'It brings me genuine joy to revive A Christmas Carol every year, not least since it stands as an irrefutable example of how theatre - in its own modest way - can not only deliver much needed entertainment, but also make the world a better place.

'I am delighted that our celebrated end-of-show bucket collection will this year be raising funds for City Harvest and all the brilliant work their dedicated team do to reach people in need. The amounts raised each year, now totalling over £1 million, are a cause for great celebration and are a testament to the enduring emotional impact of this iconic story, Jack Thorne's sparkling version and a succession of tremendous performances from our various casts.'

Steve Winningham, CEO of City Harvest, said: 'City Harvest is proud to be working with The Old Vic this Christmas. The Old Vic has a great history of both exceptional theatre and commitment to supporting society's neediest. Through its embrace of City Harvest, The Old Vic is helping fight food poverty, which is accelerating as inflation squeezes families and individuals across London. City Harvest rescues quality surplus food and rushes it to communities that need it most.'

Regional Awards


