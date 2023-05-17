English National Opera Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

Learn more about the full lineup here!
POPULAR
The English National Opera (ENO) has announced its 2023/24 main stage season.
Following a difficult six months for the company beginning with the Arts Council's removal of its National Portfolio status and a delay in the confirmation of future funding, the ENO returns with an opera season showcasing the work the company is most renowned for.
Nine world-class opera productions will be staged at the London Coliseum across the 2023/24 main stage season:
Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of the ENO, says: 'This past season has been challenging following the Arts Council's removal of the ENO's NPO status but also incredibly rewarding with sell out, critically acclaimed productions across a huge breadth of repertoire. We are thrilled that 64% of our audience has been new to the ENO - the highest recorded in the last six years - including record numbers of Under 35 and Under 21 attendees. We're looking forward to an exciting and dynamic future, and continuing to bring opera of all types to both new and current audiences in unforgettable and exciting ways.
This 2023/24 Season at the London Coliseum showcases some of the productions and repertoire that the company is most renowned for. We have curated this season to delight our ENO regulars and newcomers alike with the return of old and new favourites that highlight the drama, beauty and emotion of this fascinating art form.
It is a huge privilege to work with such exciting talent on stage, in the pit, and behind the scenes. This new season sees the whole company working together with hugely talented guest artists bringing these spectacular operas to the London Coliseum. We very much look forward to welcoming audiences back in September.'
Learn more at eno.org.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You