English National Opera Reveals Lineup For 2023/24 Season

The English National Opera (ENO) has announced its 2023/24 main stage season.

Following a difficult six months for the company beginning with the Arts Council's removal of its National Portfolio status and a delay in the confirmation of future funding, the ENO returns with an opera season showcasing the work the company is most renowned for.

Nine world-class opera productions will be staged at the London Coliseum across the 2023/24 main stage season:

Marina Abramović's masterful 7 Deaths of Maria Callas receives an exciting UK premiere.

A new semi-staged concert of Bartók's Duke Bluebeard's Castle, the first ENO performance of the work in 15 years, with Martyn Brabbins conducting.

David Alden's spectacular and award-winning production of Britten's most enduring opera, Peter Grimes returns.

Following a string of hits which have cemented the ENO's place as a major home of Gilbert and Sullivan works, Iolanthe, one of the most successful productions in company history returns for its first revival.

Peter Konwitschny's Olivier Award winning production of Verdi's most famous opera La traviata returns.

After its success in the 2021/22 Season, Annilese Miskimmon's The Handmaid's Tale returns for its first revival.

An audience favourite, Jonathan Miller's masterpiece that was first staged in 1987 The Barber of Seville returns.

Simon McBurney's accessible operatic event and family-favourite The Magic Flute returns to the London Coliseum in collaboration with pioneering theatre company Complicité for this world famous production.

David Alden's double Olivier Award winning production of Janáček's Jenůfa returns, maintaining the ENO's strong connection with the composer's work.

The opera season in the London Coliseum stars some of the opera world's finest British and international talent.

The ENO's successful free ticket offer for under 21s, for all ENO operas at every level of the house, continues, as do substantial discounts for under 35s. Ticket prices for everyone still begin at £10.

The ENO's relaxed performance programme on the main stage will be for two productions this season: Iolanthe and The Magic Flute. For one performance, The Barber of Seville will be the ENO's first Discover Opera Experience - deconstructing the opera for audiences, providing a shortened and guided version, which will be performed in a relaxed setting.

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of the ENO, says: 'This past season has been challenging following the Arts Council's removal of the ENO's NPO status but also incredibly rewarding with sell out, critically acclaimed productions across a huge breadth of repertoire. We are thrilled that 64% of our audience has been new to the ENO - the highest recorded in the last six years - including record numbers of Under 35 and Under 21 attendees. We're looking forward to an exciting and dynamic future, and continuing to bring opera of all types to both new and current audiences in unforgettable and exciting ways.

This 2023/24 Season at the London Coliseum showcases some of the productions and repertoire that the company is most renowned for. We have curated this season to delight our ENO regulars and newcomers alike with the return of old and new favourites that highlight the drama, beauty and emotion of this fascinating art form.

It is a huge privilege to work with such exciting talent on stage, in the pit, and behind the scenes. This new season sees the whole company working together with hugely talented guest artists bringing these spectacular operas to the London Coliseum. We very much look forward to welcoming audiences back in September.'

