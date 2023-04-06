The Crazy Coqs Presents: THE WEST END SINGS ABBA!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The performance is set for 9 April.

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End presented by lyricist Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Inga Davis-Rutter.

Join us for a celebration of the songs of ABBA.

Performers:
Nikki Bentley: (Wicked, Ghost, Shrek, Spamalot, Mamma Mia!)
Samantha Dorsey: (LES MISERABLES, Jekyll & Hyde, Cinderella, Anything Goes, Shout!)
Kris Manuel: (The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda the Musical, Billy Elliot, Starlight Express, Saturday Night Fever, Crazy For You)
Manon Taris: (The Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act, LES MISERABLES)





