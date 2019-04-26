Lyricist Mark Petty of Anderson & Petty continues hosting duties on these monthly showcases which are on the last Sunday of every month with Musical Direction by Henry Brennan.

The Crazy Coqs Presents: The Musicals of the 60s will feature performances from Joshua Gannon (Fiddler On The Roof), Kara Lily Hayworth (Cilla the Musical, Maggie May Musical), Sophie Isaacs (Heathers, Kinky Boots, Made In Dagenham), Chris McGuigan (Waitress, LMTO's Girlfriends) and Molly Osborne (Fiddler On The Roof) with songs from The Fantasticks, (You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown), Anyone Can Whistle, Maggie May, Flora The Red Menace, Man Of La Mancha, Hair, (Promises, Promises), Oliver!, Funny Girl, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Do-Re-Mi, The Apple Tree, Fiddler On The Roof, Mame, She Loves Me and Cabaret.

Running since June of last year these shows, created by Mark Petty along with Andy Hornby and James Albrecht (the Creative and Artistic Directors of The Crazy Coqs / Live at Zédel) showcase a different musical theme on the last Sunday of every month featuring five or more West End performers. Past shows have included nights celebrating Disney, Stephen Schwartz, Pasek & Paul, New Musical Theatre Writing, Movie Songs of the 80s, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Teen Musicals.

Performers have included Rebecca Trehearn, David Shannon, Gemma Sutton, Charlotte Wakefield, Nadim Naaman, Oliver Savile, Christina Bennington, Sophie Isaacs, Suzie Mathers, Simon-Anthony Rhoden, Matthew Croke, Amara Okereke, Tim Rogers, Jon Tarcy, Vicki Lee Taylor and Claudia Kariuki amongst others.

Upcoming shows include Sunday 26th May (Telly Leung 'Sing Happy' - solo concert) and Sunday 30th June (Pride at the Musicals). They will also be announcing some very special solo concerts over the next few weeks.

You can follow The Crazy Coqs Presents on twitter @TheCCPresents and on Instagram at thecrazycoqspresents.

Mark Petty is one-half of the transatlantic songwriting team of Anderson & Petty. They have released two albums so far, You Are Home which includes Frances Ruffelle, Gina Beck, Kieran Brown, Cynthia Erivo and more and Wish: The Anderson & Petty Holiday Album which includes Natasha Barnes, Drew Seeley, Liz Callaway, Alexa Green and more.

Tickets are available via the following link:

https://www.brasseriezedel.com/live-at-zedel/crazy-coqs-presents-the-musicals-of-the-60s





