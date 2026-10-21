The Coronet Theatre Announces November Lineup Featuring Jon Fosse, Tacit Group, and More

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As the nights lengthen, The Coronet Theatre will present a rich multi-disciplinary international programme through November with poetry, film, theatre, technology and dance in an exceptional setting.

Jon Fosse: BELOVED - FILM

UK Premiere Film Screening

Wednesday 4 November at 7.30pm

An intimate story of love and longing, from Nobel Prize-winning writer Jon Fosse and acclaimed filmmaker Erik Poppe. The Coronet Theatre is proud to host the UK Premiere of Beloved, directed by Erik Poppe from Jon Fosse's only original screenplay.

In a small Norwegian coastal town, Asle and Gerd fall in love and begin a family. For a time, their life together seems complete. But while Gerd feels rooted in the place they call home, Asle is drawn away. His life as a sailor offers an escape, leaving Gerd to care for their child as the distance between them grows.

How much separation can their love withstand?

With the spare language and emotional depth that distinguish Fosse's writing, Beloved follows a family caught between the desire for freedom and the need to belong. Poppe brings a sensitive visual approach to this quietly unfolding drama, finding its power in the lives of Gerd, Asle and their son.

Starring Leo Magnus de la Nuez (Beforeigners) and Kristi-Helene Giæver Engeberg (War Sailor). Continuing our long-standing celebration of Fosse's work, this special screening offers the opportunity to discover his distinctive voice on screen.

In Norwegian with English subtitles

Screening: Wed 4 Nov at 7:30pm

Running Time: 114 mins

Tickets: £20 standard. Up to 25% off for members.

Please contact the Box office for concessions and Access information

MADE IN PRAGUE: BALLERINAS - THEATRE

Concept, Direction and Performance: Miřenka Čechová

Friday 6 November at 7.30pm

'They have two faces. The smiling, perfect one the audience sees. And then the dark one that emerges behind the curtain, when the rehearsed smile falls and the face contorts into a grimace because they are choking…'

Part memoir, part reckoning, Ballerinas is a raw, darkly comic exploration of the elite ballet conservatory system and the feverish atmosphere of the 1990s. Adapted from her acclaimed autobiographical novel, performer and director Miřenka Čechová traces the often brutal journey of young girls pursuing ballet dreams, exposing a world shaped by discipline, ambition and sacrifice.

Blending movement, theatre and personal testimony, Čechová creates a deeply intimate work that lays bare both the physical demands and psychological cost of artistic training.

Revisiting past traumas with unsparing honesty and self-deprecating humour, Ballerinas becomes not only an examination of a toxic system, but also a powerful search for identity, resilience and catharsis.

Miřenka Čechová is a Czech author, choreographer, director and performer whose multidisciplinary practice spans theatre, dance and documentary storytelling. A former classical ballet dancer and co-founder of the theatre companies Spitfire Company and Tantehorse, she has built an international reputation for creating deeply personal, socially engaged works that transform autobiography and real-life testimony into powerful physical theatre. Her acclaimed books and performances include Miss America and Ballerinas, the latter receiving nominations for both the European Union Prize for Literature and the Theatre Newspaper Award.

Set Design: Petr Boháč, Eva Matoušová

Music: Martin Tvrdý

Live Music: Mary C

Lighting Design: Filip Horn

Animation: Linda Arbanová

Video: Tereza Vejvodová

Costumes and Objects: Eva Matoušová

Produced by: Spitfire Company

With the Support of: Ministry of Culture Czech Republic

In Czech with English surtitles.

Age Guidance: 14+

Running time: 1 hr 40 mins

Performance: Fri 6 Nov; 7:30pm

Tickets: £20 standard. Up to 25% off for members.

Please contact the Box office for concessions and Access information

TACIT GROUP: <FRANKENTACIT> - MUSIC

Directed and performed by Gazaebal

Friday 13 – Saturday 14 November

Press Night Friday 13 November at 7.30pm

Audio-visual pioneers Tacit Group present <FrankenTacit>, a state-of-the-art concert generated in real time by two AIs and one human.

Tacit Group use cutting-edge technology to produce unique and compelling aural and visual performances that explore the symbiosis between artist and AI. Their algorithmic art has echoes of the concept of synesthesia, producing a multidimensional blend of sound and vision.

'we love the idea that the audience can 'see' the music' - Tacit co-founder Gazaebal.

Their new work, <FrankenTacit>, is an enigmatic collaboration with FrankenTacit, an AI entity trained in Tacit Group's distinctive aesthetic language. Although only one human performer actually stands on stage, two AI performers are brought to life through machine learning, and merge with the human performer in real time, as if three distinct performers were creating in unison.

A piece in three parts, <FrankenTacit> begins with <the Vertical>, where the artist enters into dialogue with the two AI performers, transforming language into a landscape of sound. In <System 04>, the artist performs live coding with AI performers that have learned his artistic DNA. The final piece, <3Gamers>, places the artist in a game with the two AIs. As they compete, music is generated in real time, revealing the raw dynamism of the system.

Tacit Group is an audio-visual group founded in 2008 with a vision of creating new art for the 21st century. Based in Seoul but working globally, the group comprises composer Jaeho Chang and electronic musician Gazaebal (Lee Jinwon). With audio-visual art as its core content, Tacit Group constructs systems as artistic organisms, defining a new syntax for media art, expanding in a contemporary and experimental way in multimedia performances, interactive installations, and music installations.

Sound Design: Gazaebal

Lighting Design: Sohnsun

AV Design: Jay Jean-Hank Ho, Yang Seon-hui, Gwon O-hyeon

With the support of KOFICE (Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange)

Running Time: Approx 45 mins with no interval

Performances: Fri 13 & Sat 14 Nov; 7:30pm

Tickets: £40, £30, £20 standard. Up to 25% off for members.

Please contact the Box office for concessions and Access information

POETRY CLUB: GRACE NICHOLS - POETRY

Thursday 19 November at 7.30pm

Poetry Club welcomes Grace Nichols for an exceptional evening of poetry, and the UK launch of her new collection The Tracks of My Name (Bloodaxe Books), in collaboration with Renaissance One.

Nichols embarks on a journey across the English countryside to the small town of Olney in Buckinghamshire. Olney was where the one-time English slave-trader (later abolitionist) John Newton lived and wrote his famous hymn, Amazing Grace, which inspired her Guyanese Methodist parents to name her Grace Olney after both hymn and place. Exploring the relationship between memory and history, conscience and greed, a sense of place and love of landscape, Nichols makes a space for redemption, continuing the interweave between her Guyanese/Caribbean and British heritages.

'Over the past four decades, Grace has been an original, pioneering voice in the British poetry scene…She is a moving elegist, and a poet of conciliation and constructive dialogue between cultures' – Simon Armitage, Poet Laureate, on behalf of The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry Committee

The Tracks of My Name will be available for purchase and signature in the bar after the reading.

Grace Nichols

Acclaimed Guyanese poet Grace Nichols is the author of many books for adults and children and one of few poets widely studied on the GCSE syllabus for several decades which mean that generations grow up with her writing. She has published numerous adult collections including the ever popular The Fat Black Woman's Poems and I is a Long-Memoried Woman which won the 1983 Commonwealth Poetry Prize. She is a Fellow and Vice-President of the Royal Society of Literature. As acknowledgement of her contributions to literature, she was awarded The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry by the Queen in 2021.

Performance: Thu 19 Nov; 7:30pm in The Coronet Bar

Running Time: 1 hour

Tickets: £16 standard. Up to 25% off for members.

Please contact the Box office for concessions and Access information

DET NORSKE TEATRET: SKODESPELET - THEATRE

by Jon Fosse

Directed by Johannes Holmen Dahl

Thursday 26 – Sunday 29 November

Press Night Thursday 26 November at 7.30pm

The Coronet Theatre is proud to host the UK premiere of Skodespelet (The Play) - a darkly comic and enigmatic new work from Nobel Prize-winning playwright Jon Fosse. Both unsettling and unexpectedly uplifting, this is the latest work from one of contemporary theatre's most singular voices.

Richly layered, surprisingly funny and crafted with Fosse's inventiveness, depth and composition, Skodespelet blends metaphysical mystery with macabre humour.

'One of Fosse's very best plays, perhaps the best…. A well-written and extremely clever piece of drama' – Würmstuggu

A middle-aged couple arrives at a strangely deserted pier, suitcases in hand, to find a younger couple already waiting there. They are all due to board a boat, though no one seems to know when it will arrive or exactly where it's going.

A small troupe of actors appear out of nowhere, offering to entertain the passengers while they wait. Then they discover that there is a condition to their journey: no one boards the boat before seeing The Play.

The Coronet Theatre has championed Fosse's work in the UK for over 10 years, with previous productions including The Dead Dogs (2014), Shadows (2019) and last year's haunting Einkvan.

Premiering at Det Norske Teatret during the 2025 Fosse Festival, this new production reunites acclaimed director Johannes Holmen Dahl and set designer Nia Damerell following their celebrated staging of Fosse's Sterk vind, which received outstanding reviews.

Cast: Kenneth Homstad, Sigrid Kandal Husjord, Gina Bernhoft Gorvell, Hibba Najeeb, Mohammed Aden Ali, Thea Lambrechts Vaulen, Marianne Krogh, Jon Bleiklie Devik

Set Design: Nia Damerell

Sound Design: Alf Lund Godbolt

Lighting Design: Gyril Hagberg

Costume Design: Nia Dammerell

In Norwegian (Nynorsk) with English surtitles.

Running Time: Approx 1 hour with no interval

Age Guidance: 14+

Performances: Thu 26 – Sun 29 Nov; 7:30pm. Sat 28 & Sun mats 29 Nov; 2:30pm

Tickets: £60, £50, £40, £30, £20 standard. Up to 25% off for members.

Please contact the Box office for concessions and Access information

HOW TO BOOK

020 3642 6606 (£2.50 booking fee)

thecoronettheatre.com (£2.50 booking fee)

In person at the Box Office (Mon - Sat, 10am - 5pm)

Address: The Coronet Theatre, 103 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3LB

Nearest tube: Notting Hill Gate (Central, Circle and District lines)

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