The Cockpit Theatre Announces Christmas Season

The Cockpit Theatre in Marylebone - the only custom-built theatre in the round in Central London, which has been open to socially distanced audiences since July - is pleased to announce its Christmas season for 2020, with festive cabaret show A PERFECT CHRISTMAS, playing alongside a show for children, CHRISTMAS IS RUINED! With a capacity of 30 per performance in the main auditorium, the venue is fully Covid-secure, adhering to all current government guidelines.

A PERFECT CHRISTMAS, directed and devised by Tim McArthur, featuring Sarah Dearlove, Nathan Kiley, (aka Topsie Redfern), Tim McArthur and Jo Wickham, with musical direction by Ben Papworth, will play from 24 November - 24 December, with a press night on Wednesday 25 November at 7pm.

How we all long for a perfect Christmas! A festive celebration with those most dear to us and just the right amount of overindulgence! This Christmas revue promises to bring you the magic of a traditional Christmas, with carols, songs, poems and all sorts of holly jolly fun! 'A Perfect Christmas' will bring you and your families seasonal cheer, a sense of tradition and, in these strange times some normality, as we celebrate the magic of the festive season.

CHRISTMAS IS RUINED! a children's show written and directed by Kathryn Gardner and starring Harriett O'Grady, Eric Mitchell and Paul Collin Thomas, will also play from 25 November to 24 December, with a press performance on Wednesday 25 November at 4pm. A recorded version of the show will also be available online.

Bo is cross. He's really cross... He's just been told the horrible news that there won't be many presents this year, so obviously this means that Christmas is RUINED!

A fun, family show with well-known songs, larger than life characters, and a generous dose of theatre magic. All performed in the round.

Is Christmas ruined? There's only one way to find out!

Owned and run by United Colleges, The Cockpit began online broadcasts in March, with their first being an online version of their monthly music night JAZZ IN THE ROUND, streamed live from the artist's garage. This led to online versions of other regular events, including their scratch night THEATRE IN THE POUND, and rehearsed reading night NEW STUFF. The theatre adapted to the new normal with an increased focus on Broadcast, and a programme of online events including a comedy series, classes, dance, film, talks, children's theatre, and workshops - all available for the audience to enjoy from home.

The Cockpit Theatre first opened its doors to a live post-lockdown audience in July, staging socially distanced opera in collaboration with Tete a Tete Opera and The Dept for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

As well as performances, the theatre hosts classes and professional development courses. Both the auditorium and studios are available to hire, for shows, rehearsals, photo or film shoots, auditions, workshops, and seminars.

Ahead of the Christmas season, the Cockpit will also host the Voila! Europe from 9 - 21 November, bringing together British & European Theatre Makers in a mix of multi-cultural, multilingual, multidisciplinary performance, this year with a mixture of Live On Stage, Live On Zoom, and Online performances.

