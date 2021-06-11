The British Theatre Academy Launches Search For Stars of 13 at Cadogan Hall

The British Theatre Academy are bringing Jason Robert Brown's '13' to London's Cadogan Hall on August 31, 2021.

Today they launch open auditions for the stars of the future. Casting is open for anyone aged 11-18 year old to take part in the production.

For more information on auditioning, visit www.thebritishtheatreacademy.com/summer

Dean Johnson ('BKLYN', 'First Date') is set to direct, with Chris Ma ('Dear Evan Hansen', 'Once On This Island') as Musical Director and Corin Miller ('G2K' 'Footloose', 'Jesus Christ Superstar') to choreograph.

'13' tells the story of 13-year-old Evan, a young Jewish geek whose parents divorce, forcing a move from New York to small town Indiana, where he has to make enough friends just in time for his Bar Mitzvah.

The musical, which famously launched the performing career of Ariana Grande, and is currently being adapted for Netflix as a movie, is making its first return to London since BTA's five-star production at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2017.

The British Theatre Academy, led by producer Matthew Chandler-Garcia, provides free performing opportunities for young artists each summer to "limit barriers to training and ensure the future of UK theatre is diverse in all demographics and world leading in terms of quality".

Tickets for the concert will be released for general sale soon.

This youth production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe)

Some of the rave reviews from the BTA's 2017 West End production of '13'