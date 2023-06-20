The Barry, Brian & Bean Company presents COCKROACH, an eccentric drag king comedy that delves into the depths of pity, loneliness and sheer delusion thriving under the weight of the rat race. Brace yourself for an unforgettable experience delivered by the comedic clowns themselves.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1980s and accompanied by a nostalgic soundtrack of chart-topping hits, COCKROACH explores the hilarious consequences of pity, loneliness, and unyielding delusion within the rat race. Through a series of uproarious sketches and hilariously awkward audience encounters, join the lovable yet unlikeable trio—Barry, Brian, and Bean—on their quest for something better, something more, and something that makes it all worthwhile.

Get ready for sizzling sexual tension, fiery 80s karaoke, and the occasional appearance of an emu. The Barry, Brian & Bean Company first took the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018 with their critically acclaimed production, Improvised Therapy. The show garnered widespread popularity, selling out its entire run and earning a nomination for the prestigious BWW 'Best New Comedy Award.' Following their success, the troupe went on to captivate audiences in London's renowned venues, including Theatre503 and The Greenwich Theatre. In 2019, they achieved international acclaim with sold-out performances at the Toronto Fringe Festival.

After a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, The Barry, Brian & Bean Company returns with their latest creation, COCKROACH, a daring drag king comedy that proves life isn't the only thing that's hard. Featuring the exceptional talents of Rachel Barry, Niamh O'Brien, and Nina Levy, COCKROACH is a testament to the unique comedic stylings of The Barry, Brian & Bean Company. Written and brought to life by the troupe themselves, this uproarious production promises to deliver approximately 60 minutes of unadulterated laughter and unforgettable entertainment.

Thursday 20th July @ 9.30pm

Friday 21st July @ 7:30pm

Saturday 22nd July @ 7:30pm

Contains bad language, adult themes, loud noises, themes of death and audience participation.

Running time: 60 minutes.

Age recommendation: Ages 16+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/cockroach/

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £11/£14 (+ £1.50 booking fee)