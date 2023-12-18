Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

The Almeida Theatre Reveals Full Cast For Yaël Farber's Production of KING LEAR

Performances run Thursday 8 February – Saturday 30 March 2024.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast of Yaël Farber's production of King Lear. Joining the previously announced Danny Sapani are Hugo Bolton, Oliver Cudbill, Edward Davis, Fra Fee, Michael Gould, Akiya Henry, Geoffrey Lumb, Alec Newman, Gloria Obianyo, Faith Omole, Clarke PetersSteffan Rizzi and Matthew Tennyson

Following her Olivier Award-nominated The Tragedy of Macbeth, Yaël Farber directs Shakespeare's poignant, morally ambiguous, and subversive epic, King Lear. The production opens on Thursday 15 February 2024, with previews from Thursday 8 February, and runs until Saturday 30 March. 

Director: Yaël Farber; Set Designer: Merle Hensel; Costume Designer: Camilla Dely; Lighting Designer: Lee Curran; Sound Designer: Peter Rice; Composer: Max Perryment; Movement Director: Imogen Knight; Fight Director: Kate Waters; Casting Director: Julia Horan CDG      

Lear, father and king of unquestioned power, must divide his realm between his three daughters. The first two quickly declare the love he is desperate to hear, yet his favourite Cordelia shuns the performative circus. “Nothing” she answers, when asked to speak. And towards that nothing Lear's world begins to slide.  

   

As the new generation unleashes the consequences of their father's choices, Lear takes us into the eye of the storm and its trail of destruction.  

   

Following her Olivier Award-nominated The Tragedy of Macbeth, Yaël Farber directs Danny Sapani (Killing Eve; Hymn) as King Lear in Shakespeare's poignant, morally ambiguous, and subversive epic.  


