Théatre Lapis to Present Concert of GALAXY TRAIN at The Other Palace in March

The concert runs between the 24th and 26h March 2023.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Théatre Lapis to Present Concert of GALAXY TRAIN at The Other Palace in March Théatre Lapis will present a concert version of a new musical 'Galaxy Train', which runs between the 24th and 26h March 2023 at The Other Palace Theatre Studio. The musical was created by director Yojiro Ichikawa (My Neighbour Totoro, Urinetown, Pearl and Dagger) and composer-lyricist Eden Tredwell (The Last Nativity, Pearl and Dagger), based on the beloved 1927 Japanese novel 'Night on the Galactic Railroad' by Kenji Miyazawa.

This musical heralds another British-Japanese collaboration. Developed over lockdown, the piece received a Japanese-language workshop in Tokyo to audience acclaim. The song 'Those Stars' also won the Stiles & Drewe 'Best New Song Prize' in 2021. This concert marks the UK and English-language premiere of the show, and the introduction of a piece of famous Japanese literature to British audiences.

It tells the story of Giovanni and Campanella, two boys who find themselves on a mysterious train journey through stars and spiritual realms. Together they must reconcile their friendship, discover the secrets of life after death, and appreciate the meaning of sacrifice.

The show features a diverse cast, including Joey Zerpa-Falco (making his professional London stage debut), Misato Higashijima (Galaxy Train Tokyo, Bye Bye Birdie), Liam Murray Scott (The Shark is Broken, Avenue Q), Saori Oda (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Juna Shai (Pearl and Dagger, Cats), Jordan Broatch (Anyone Can Whistle, LIFT), Sinead Wall (Medusa in Monstersongs, 1446 the Musical).

Théatre Lapis is a theatre company led by artistic director Yojiro Ichikawa, premiered in 2012. The company aims to bridge borders between musical, physical and straight theatres, western and eastern cultures, and other contexts where our differences might enhance our creative expressions. Théatre Lapis is delighted to bring to The Other Palace, another piece created through collaboration between Japanese and British artists following 'Pearl and Dagger' in 2019.




Award-Winning US Playwrights Make UK Debut In SCRITCHES at The Glory This Month Photo
Award-Winning US Playwrights Make UK Debut In SCRITCHES at The Glory This Month
Brooklyn Rep, hot off the cult-hit All the Fraudulent Horse Girls, has announced their next theatrical happening: Scritches! Two evenings of new short plays happening at The Glory  February 19-20th with doors at 19:00 and shows at 19:30. 
Review: TANNHÄUSER, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: TANNHÄUSER, Royal Opera House
A confident revival of a production unsure of its footing
Review: PEEPING TOM: TRIPTYCH, Barbican Theatre Photo
Review: PEEPING TOM: TRIPTYCH, Barbican Theatre
Belgian dance company Peeping Tom verily put the 'trip' into Triptych, a brilliantly bizarre neo-noir dance trilogy full of deliciously dark delights.
Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Royal Opera House
Whether you see this because of the scintillating score or because a night at the opera is now cheaper than heating your home, The Barber Of Seville is sure to warm the cockles of your heart.

