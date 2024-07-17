Tanisha Spring and Laura Jane Matthewson Join Jamie Muscato  at Cadogan Hall Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tanisha Spring & Laura Jane Matthewson will join Jamie Muscato at his live solo concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 21 & Monday 22 July 2024. The last remaining tickets are on sale now at www.fw-live.comand www.cadoganhall.com

Jamie Muscato, one of the most exciting musical theatre voices in the UK, is performing a brand new solo concert at Cadogan Hall in 2024. Jamie is set to star in Spring Awakening’s 15th anniversary reunion concert at the Victoria Palace Theatre in June 2024 and was recently seen as Christian in Moulin Rouge!in the West End. He is also widely known for originating the role, in the UK, of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and the Haymarket Theatre.

TANISHA SPRING is currently starring as Satine in Moulin Rouge at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End. Her theatre work includes Groundhog Day (Old Vic); The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre); Shuck 'n' Jive (Soho Theatre); Making Porn (Above the Stag); Caroline, or Change (The Playhouse Theatre); Big Fish (The Other Palace); One Love (Birmingham Rep); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre); Thriller Live (West End, UK & European Tour). Film and Television includes: Ted Lasso (Warner Bros for Apple); Once an Old Lady... (Genesis Child Films); Top of the Pops; League of Their Own (Choreographer); Dancing Queen (Left Eye Blind - Choreographer). Other credits include: Lights EP – Kitchen Party (Island Records). bluemahoe.uk

LAURA JANE MATTHEWSON’s theatre credits include Little Shop of Horrors (UK Tour); Romantics Anonymous (Bristol Old Vic & US Tour); Orpheus Descending (Theatre Clwyd & The Menier Chocolate Factory), Harriet Martineau Dreams Of Dancing (Live Theatre), The World Goes 'Round (Stephen Joseph Theatre); Beyond the Fence (Arts Theatre); Dogfight (Winner of 2014 Evening Standard Award for Best Emerging Talent) (Southwark Playhouse); Daisy Pulls It Off (Hever Festival) and After The Tone (Bridewell Theatre). Her TV work includes Grantchester (ITV); Lord of The Rings, Series 2 (Amazon Prime); Doctors (BBC); Casualty (BBC); VERA (ITV); Press (BBC) and Dark Angel (World Productions / ITV).

Comments