Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tanika Gupta Announced As Bush Theatre's New Writer In Residence

Over the past 25 years Tanika has written over 25 stage plays that have been produced in major theatres across the UK.

Jan. 05, 2023  

The Writer in Residence programme is part of the Bush Theatre's commitment to celebrating legacy and providing opportunities for writers at every level of their career. Following Trish Cooke's inaugural residency, which was followed last year by Vinay Patel, Tanika Gupta will support the Bush Theatre's literary and programming teams in 2023 by mentoring emerging artists, as well as writing a full-length play during her residency.

Over the past 25 years Tanika has written over 25 stage plays that have been produced in major theatres across the UK and has written extensively for BBC Radio drama. Tanika's play The Empress and her adaptation of A Doll's House are on the National Curriculum in the UK for GSCE school examinations.

Other theatre credits include: Out West and A Doll's House (Lyric Hammersmith); Lions And Tigers (Wanamaker Theatre, Shakespeare's Globe); Hobson's Choice (Manchester Royal Exchange), Red Dust Road (National Theatre Scotland, Edinburgh International Festival); A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian (Hull Truck Theatre); Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe -Dramaturg); Anita and Me (Birmingham Rep); Love N Stuff (Theatre Royal Stratford East); The Empress (Royal Shakespeare Company); Wah! Wah! Girls - A British Bollywood Musical (Sadler's Wells); Mindwalking (Bandbazi Theatre); Great Expectations (Watford Palace Theatre/English Touring Theatre); Meet The Mukherjees (Bolton Octagon Theatre); White Boy (National Youth Theatre/Soho Theatre); Sugar Mummies (Royal Court Theatre); Gladiator Games (Sheffield Crucible Theatre); Hobson's Choice (Young Vic); Fragile Land (Hampstead Theatre); Inside Out (Clean Break); Sanctuary, Brecht's The Good Woman Of Setzuan and The Waiting Room (National Theatre); Skeleton (Soho Theatre) and A River Sutra (Indoza).

Tanika's television credits include Doctors, London Bridge, All About Me, EastEnders, Grange Hill, The Bill, Flight, Banglatown Banquet, Our Lives As Animals, The Fiancee and Bideshi.

Radio credits include adaptations of Brick Lane, Trumpet, A Passage to India, Emma, Pather Panchali (The Song of the Road), The God of Small things, A Doll's House, The Home and The World. She has also written numerous original radio plays: The Goldilocks Zone, Death of a Matriarch, Writing The Century, The Parting, Rudolpho's Zest, Bindi Business, Baby Farming, Asha, and many others.

In 2008 she was awarded an MBE for Services to Drama and in 2016 was made a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. Tanika has an honorary doctorate in the Arts from Chichester University and is an Honorary Fellow at Rose Bruford College and Central School of Speech and Drama.

Tanika Gupta said, 'I'm very excited to be the new Writer in Residence at the Bush - a theatre which I have long admired with an artistic team which has recently been spearheading exciting, fresh, and diverse talent. The Bush Theatre is at the heart of nurturing new writing, giving voice to artists and stories which have been too often ignored in the mainstream. At a time when new writing is under threat, I look forward to working with the Bush and to supporting new talent.'

Deirdre O'Halloran, Literary Manager of the Bush Theatre said, ''I am delighted to welcome Tanika Gupta, an artist we have long admired, to the Bush as our New Writer in Residence. Tanika is a brilliant artist with a great track record in supporting emerging talent. We are excited for the work she will develop at the Bush and to have her clear-eyed outlook impacting our programming and artist development.'

Tanika Gupta Announced As Bush Theatre's New Writer In Residence



Guest Blog: Paul Roseby on Feeling Positive, Nurturing Talent and Celebrating a Decade of Photo
Guest Blog: Paul Roseby on Feeling Positive, Nurturing Talent and Celebrating a Decade of NYT Rep Company
I’m not a natural optimist. Neither am I a born pessimist, so in the burgeoning age of hybrid everything I shall declare a new word for our new year. I’m coming out as an optipessi, sitting comfortably somewhere between the two.
DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom Photo
DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom
One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology.  Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.
Sadlers Wells Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bournes R Photo
Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET
Sadler's Wells has announced 1,000 £10 tickets will be available for young people to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet through Barclays Dance Pass when the production returns to Sadler's Wells in August 2023.
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023 Photo
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking.

More Hot Stories For You


DAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to LightroomDAVID HOCKNEY: BIGGER & CLOSER (NOT SMALLER & FURTHER AWAY) Comes to Lightroom
January 6, 2023

One of the world's most acclaimed and popular living artists is to create the launch show for Lightroom --- an extraordinary four-storey-high space in Kings Cross equipped with the latest digital projection and audio technology.  Now opening on 22 February 2023 with an extended booking period to 4 June 2023, Lightroom will be London's new home for spectacular artist-led shows.
Sadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIETSadler's Wells' Barclays Dance Pass Will Offer 1,000 £10 Tickets For Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET
January 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells has announced 1,000 £10 tickets will be available for young people to see Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet through Barclays Dance Pass when the production returns to Sadler's Wells in August 2023.
IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023
January 6, 2023

Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking.
Tori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in FebruaryTori Scott Brings TORI WITH AN 'I' to Crazy Coqs in February
January 6, 2023

Following the smash hit sensation Culture Shock in 2022, New Yorker Tori Scott returns to the Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's West End this year with a brand new show, Tori Scott: Tori with an “I”, on Sunday 5 February (7pm) and Monday 6 February (9.15pm). 
Extra Dates Added For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW in the West EndExtra Dates Added For Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW in the West End
January 6, 2023

Two extra performances have been announced for the West End run of Liz Kingsman's critically acclaimed, smash-hit One Woman Show – 11 and 18 January at 9.30pm due to unprecedented demand.
share