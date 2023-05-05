Tamsin Greig Will Star In Terrence Rattigan's THE DEEP BLUE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath Next Spring

Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig will star in The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Rattigan's 1950's study of obsession and the destructive power of love, which will play the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath next Spring, from Thursday 25 April - Saturday 25 May 2024

When you're stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Coller, the diaughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating...

Tamsin Greig has been one of the country's best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades. She won the Olivier for Best Actress in 2007 for Much Ado About Nothing, and has been nominated for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown.

Her screen credits have included some of the most successful British comedies, amongst them Green Wing, Black Books, Episodes, Love Soup and Friday Night Dinner.Tamsin has also starred on Radio 4's The Archers, and film roles have included Tamara Drewe and Shaun of the Dead.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of the UK's most accomplished directors, his recent productions in Bath and for the West End include Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops To Conquer and Hay Fever.

Further cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.