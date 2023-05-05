Tamsin Greig Will Star In Terrence Rattigan's THE DEEP BLUE SEA at Theatre Royal Bath Next Spring

Performances run Thursday 25 April - Saturday 25 May 2024.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 4 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Olivier Award winner Tamsin Greig will star in The Deep Blue Sea, Terence Rattigan's 1950's study of obsession and the destructive power of love, which will play the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath next Spring, from Thursday 25 April - Saturday 25 May 2024

When you're stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea, the deep blue sea can sometimes look very inviting. In this powerful drama of passion versus loyalty, Hester Coller, the diaughter of a clergyman and wife of a judge is floundering in the closing stages of a hopeless affair. Freddie Page, her lover, a handsome but shallow ex-Battle of Britain pilot, is out of his depth in their relationship, overwhelmed by the strength of an emotion he is incapable of reciprocating...

Tamsin Greig has been one of the country's best-loved stage and screen actresses in a career spanning four decades. She won the Olivier for Best Actress in 2007 for Much Ado About Nothing, and has been nominated for The Little Dog Laughed and Women on the Verge of a Breakdown.

Her screen credits have included some of the most successful British comedies, amongst them Green Wing, Black Books, Episodes, Love Soup and Friday Night Dinner.Tamsin has also starred on Radio 4's The Archers, and film roles have included Tamara Drewe and Shaun of the Dead.

Director Lindsay Posner returns to the Ustinov Studio fresh from his widely acclaimed production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of the UK's most accomplished directors, his recent productions in Bath and for the West End include Noises Off, God of Carnage, Stone in his Pockets, She Stoops To Conquer and Hay Fever.

Further cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.





RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Tickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE Photo
Tickets from £47 for: Secret Cinema Presents GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE

Calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies: it’s time to immerse yourself in the world of Grease like never before, coming to Birmingham this summer!

Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of NUL POINTS! Opening Tonight At The Union Theat Photo
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of NUL POINTS! Opening Tonight At The Union Theatre

​​​​​​​Adèle Anderson, Charlotte East, Marcus J. Foreman, Sean Huddlestan and Kane Verrall star in  the world premiere of NUL POINTS!, a new Eurovision comedy by Martin Blackburn. See photos from the production!

Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhamptons Pantomim Photo
Kelle Bryan, Gyasi Sheppy, and Niki Colwell Evans Join Line Up For Wolverhampton's Pantomime, SNOW WHITE

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced further casting for the spectacular family pantomime, SNOW WHITE, with Eternal, Loose Women and Hollyoaks' Kelle Bryan, CBeebies' Gyasi Sheppy and X Factor and Blood Brothers' Niki Colwell Evans. 

Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition Photo
Our Relationship With Natural World To Be Explored At New Exhibition

An evocative look at the role nature plays in our everyday lives will form the basis of a striking new exhibition at Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.


More Hot Stories For You

MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR Comes to Brixton HouseMY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR Comes to Brixton House
Roger Peltzman's One-Man Show DEDICATION Comes to Marylebone Theatre Next MonthRoger Peltzman's One-Man Show DEDICATION Comes to Marylebone Theatre Next Month
Society Of London Theatre Announces Incoming Company PresidentSociety Of London Theatre Announces Incoming Company President
David Tennant as Macbeth and the European Premiere of CLYDE'S Conclude Donmar Warehouse's 2023 ProgrammeDavid Tennant as Macbeth and the European Premiere of CLYDE'S Conclude Donmar Warehouse's 2023 Programme

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU