Take Part in #InspiringFutureTheatre Day

Tomorrow (8 July) is #InspiringFutureTheatre day! Inspiring Future Theatre is an annual celebration of the amazing work theatre professionals do across the UK to inspire young people, communities and schools. IFT will be a little different this year as in-person talks and workshops will not be held due to the health crisis, but the Inspiring Future Theatre will still be making an impact across social media to remind people just how important theatre is.





Join in on social media and tell the world about the amazing work you do to inspire young people in your community and schools, or who/what inspires you in your job. Please also use this as an opportunity to talk about how you have remained connected to your community during the pandemic.



Here's how you can get involved:

Share what you do

Share a video from a recent initiative

Share a trailer for an upcoming outreach programme

Share your education and outreach web page

Share details of your projects

Whatever your highlights, get involved and celebrate with on 8 July with #InspiringFutureTheatre.



OfficialLondonTheatre.com/inspiring-future-theatre/

UKTheatre.org/inspiring-future-theatre/

