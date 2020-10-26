TREASON THE MUSICAL to Release Exclusive Recordings Featuring Rosalie Craig, Hadley Frasier, and More

The first exclusive track Take Things Into Our Own Hands, will be released on Thursday 5 November 2020,

Treason is an exciting new musical drama based on the notorious gunpowder plot of 1605. With a stunning score and lyrics by Ricky Allan, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs, this wonderful new musical tells one of the most intriguing tales in England's history.

Whilst the musical is still in development, theatre fans will however be able to listen to the show's songs, performed by a selection of the West End's most talented musical theatre performers: Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables, Waitress), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Hadley Fraser (Young Frankenstein, City of Angels), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Showboat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Christina Modestou (Six, Little Shop of Horrors), and Oliver Savile (Falsettos, Wicked).

The first exclusive track Take Things Into Our Own Hands, featuring Hadley Fraser, will be released on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music on Thursday 5 November 2020, marking the 415th anniversary of the infamous gunpowder plot.

Subsequent tracks will be released every two weeks (excluding Christmas and New Year's). Follow Treason the Musical on all social media platforms @treasonmusical and treasonthemusical.com to be the first to hear the latest news and information.

