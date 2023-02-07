Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October

The album, recorded at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last August, will be available to stream from Friday 10 February 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  
TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October

Treason the Musical will ignite this year with an album, recorded from last year's Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert, and finish with a 'bang' in October with the global premiere of the fully staged production.

This autumn will see this highly anticipated musical premiere its first full production in select theatres across the UK. Bringing with it the historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government. Select theatres for the plot to be announced.

Set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs, this one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain's history as it's never been seen before.

Garnering a global audience, following its streamed concert from Cadogan Hall in 2021, and two subsequent EPs on streaming platforms; songs from Treason The Musical such as 'Take Things Into Our Own Hands' and 'Blind Faith' have taken Spotify by storm - surpassing half a million streams.

RICKY ALLAN (Music & Lyrics) has said, "we're immensely grateful to those who joined us for our two sold out Drury Lane shows, we hope that 'Plotters' from all around the world will enjoy listening to this latest offering and we can't wait to welcome you to the fully staged show later this year!"

The album, Lighting The Fuse: Sparks From Treason In Concert, will feature a 19-track selection of the show which captivated audiences at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last August. It will be available to stream from Friday 10 February 2023.

The TRDL cast included: Carrie Hope Fletcher (Martha Percy), Bradley Jaden (Thomas Percy), Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Robert Catesby), Les Dennis (Robert Cecil), Emilie Louise Israel (Dorothy Wright), Rebecca LaChance (Ursula Ward), Daniel Boys (King James), Cedric Neal (Earl of Northumberland), Waylon Jacobs (Jack Wright), Adam Pearce (Thomas Wintour) and Debris Stevenson (Narrator).

Music team includes: NICK PINCHBECK (Musical Supervisor), Alan Berry (Musical Director & Keyboard 1), Dr MATTHEW MALONE (Orchestrations), Simon Nathan (Additional Orchestrations), Matt Smith (Music Preparation), Liam Waddle (Keyboard Programmer), London Musical Theatre Orchestra (Orchestra Manager), Livi Van Warmelo (Keyboard 2), Nerys Richards (Cello), Hannah Lawrence (Reed 1), Michael Madigan (Reed 2), Dave Oxley (Horn), Lewis Dunsmore (Guitars), Sandy Suchodolski (Bass), Matt Whittington (Drums/Percussion), Pierpaolo Demarchi (Mix Engineer) and David Preston (Mastering Engineer).

Treason the Musical in Concert was part of three concerts presented in August 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which also included Chess and Kinky Boots.

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot. Featuring stunning music by RICKY ALLAN, and book and lyrics by RICKY ALLAN and Kieran Lynn and narrative material for the concert by Debris Stevenson.




NEWSIES Extends Through 30 July at Wembley Park Photo
NEWSIES Extends Through 30 July at Wembley Park
The producers of Disney’s NEWSIES are delighted to announce a new booking period at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre
An all new trailer has been released for Head Over Heels, currently playing at Hope Mill Theatre until 4th March 2023. Check out the video here
AKHNATEN Returns to the ENO With Anthony Roth Costanzo in the Title Role Photo
AKHNATEN Returns to the ENO With Anthony Roth Costanzo in the Title Role
This spring, the Phelim McDermott production of Philip Glass's Akhnaten returns to the London Coliseum for its second English National Opera (ENO) revival since its premiere in 2016.
Wiltons Music Hall Announces Summer Season For 2023 Photo
Wilton's Music Hall Announces Summer Season For 2023
Following a stellar start to 2023, Wilton's Music Hall are continuing to bring a vibrant programme to its iconic venue for a spectacular 2023 summer season. Bringing a wealth of productions from the pinnacle of theatrical delights, Wilton's is sure to have a show for everyone to enjoy.

More Hot Stories For You


Kelly Glyptis, Zachary James, And Telly Leung Team Up For One-Night Only Cabaret Benefitting Soup Kitchen London And Maestra UKKelly Glyptis, Zachary James, And Telly Leung Team Up For One-Night Only Cabaret Benefitting Soup Kitchen London And Maestra UK
February 6, 2023

Some of the best voices from the West End, Broadway, and the English National Opera are partnering for a limited one-night only event to benefit Soup Kitchen London and Maestra UK.
BROKEN CHORD Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in MarchBROKEN CHORD Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March
February 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells presents the UK premiere of Broken Chord by acclaimed choreographer Gregory Maqoma in collaboration with Musical Director Thuthuka Sibisi in March. The production, co-commissioned by Sadler's Wells, tells the story of a South African chorus whose tour through North America and England in the late 19th century was marred by the realities of racism.
WICKED Appoints Starling Arts to Bring 'Wellbeing', 'Anti-Bullying' and 'Musical Theatre' WorkshopsWICKED Appoints Starling Arts to Bring 'Wellbeing', 'Anti-Bullying' and 'Musical Theatre' Workshops
February 6, 2023

The stage musical Wicked has announced a partnership with Starling Arts to exclusively deliver school and community group workshops, with an emphasis on wellbeing and self-confidence.
New Musical THE BOOK THIEF Will Play in Coventry and Leicester Beginning in SeptemberNew Musical THE BOOK THIEF Will Play in Coventry and Leicester Beginning in September
February 6, 2023

The stage adaptation of best-selling novel The Book Thief, with libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, will be presented at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre and Leicester's Curve Theatre in autumn 2023.
A West End Gala Night of 'Theatrical Consequences' Comes to the Savoy Theatre in MayA West End Gala Night of 'Theatrical Consequences' Comes to the Savoy Theatre in May
February 6, 2023

The game of Consequences - drawing an image, turning over the page to hide it and passing it on - often ends in astonishing and eye-wateringly funny results. Now inspired by this “what will happen next?” children's game, there will be a one night only fundraising gala evening at the Savoy theatre on Monday 15 May, 2023.
share