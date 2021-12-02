TOP OF THE WORLD - The James Cagney Musical to Have Invitation-Only Workshop

Top Of The World, The James Cagney Musical will arrive in London's West End in a by-invitation-only workshop presentation December 9 and 10.

the daughter of Louis F. Edelman who produced and/or wrote and produced 12 of Cagney's most iconic films, and a film producer in her own right).

The London workshops follow an acclaimed New York run of over 500 performances, and sold-out engagements in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.

"John Rando, our new director, has made our wonderful show even better," says producer Riki Kane Larimer. "There have been major structural changes to the book that have deepened the legendary story causing it to be more relevant and impactful to contemporary audiences. We are on Top of the World to share this workshop production with the London theatre community."

Top Of The World is the story of Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes. The musical follows James Cagney from his early days on the streets of New York as a vaudeville song-and-dance man, to his rise as cinema's original tough guy and one of Hollywood's brightest stars. Broadway's Robert Creighton, in the role he was born to play, leads a multi-talented cast who tap dance through a score that blends original music with classic George M. Cohan favorites, including "Give My Regards To Broadway," "Grand Old Flag," and "Yankee Doodle Dandy."