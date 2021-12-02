Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOP OF THE WORLD - The James Cagney Musical to Have Invitation-Only Workshop

pixeltracker

Top Of The World stars Fred Astaire Award winner Robert Creighton (Cagney, Anything Goes, The Lion King) as James Cagney.

Dec. 2, 2021  
TOP OF THE WORLD - The James Cagney Musical to Have Invitation-Only Workshop

Top Of The World, The James Cagney Musical will arrive in London's West End in a by-invitation-only workshop presentation December 9 and 10.
It is produced by Riki Kane Larimer (her producing credits include Memphis in the West End) and Kate Edelman Johnson (the daughter of Louis F. Edelman who produced and/or wrote and produced 12 of Cagney's most iconic films, and a film producer in her own right).
Top Of The World stars Fred Astaire Award winner Robert Creighton (Cagney, Anything Goes, The Lion King) as James Cagney, leading an ensemble choreographed by Tony Award® nominee Joshua Bergasse (On The Town, Gigi) and directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Back To The Future, currently running in London's West End; Mr. Saturday Night; Urinetown).
Previously known as Cagney The Musical, the original work features music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, and a book by Peter Colley.
The London workshops follow an acclaimed New York run of over 500 performances, and sold-out engagements in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
Now, with a new title and a new director , John Rando, at the helm, Top Of The World has been further reimagined and developed with an expanded book, new musical numbers, and an eye towards London's West End and Broadway.

"John Rando, our new director, has made our wonderful show even better," says producer Riki Kane Larimer. "There have been major structural changes to the book that have deepened the legendary story causing it to be more relevant and impactful to contemporary audiences. We are on Top of the World to share this workshop production with the London theatre community."

Top Of The World is the story of Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes. The musical follows James Cagney from his early days on the streets of New York as a vaudeville song-and-dance man, to his rise as cinema's original tough guy and one of Hollywood's brightest stars. Broadway's Robert Creighton, in the role he was born to play, leads a multi-talented cast who tap dance through a score that blends original music with classic George M. Cohan favorites, including "Give My Regards To Broadway," "Grand Old Flag," and "Yankee Doodle Dandy."

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Ain't Too Proud Unisex Black Logo Tee
Tina Magnet
Tina Magnet
There's Always a Light Tee
There's Always a Light Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • 2022 Season of the Teatro Massimo in Palermo Dedicated to the 30 Years Since the Mafia Massacres
  • Tanya Perez to Join THE BABY MONITOR At Italy's OnStage! Festival
  • David Stallings' THE BABY MONITOR To Be Part Of Italy's OnStage! Festival
  • Oksana Lyniv to Become Music Director of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna