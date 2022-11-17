Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TO THE MOON AND BACK Returns To The Barbican This Winter

Performances run Friday 9â€“Saturday 17 December 2022.

Nov. 17, 2022 Â 

M-SET's Olivier Award-nominated show for babies, young children, and their grown-ups To the Moon and Back returns to the Barbican for a limited run this winter.

With a simple knock on a door, audiences travel on a multisensory journey of discovery, exploring tactile, interactive spaces filled with sounds, special effects and colourful props made from unusual materials. Conjuring the natural world, from rain made of feathers to stars made from velvet, ideas will be revealed so that everyday objects can be turned into tools for creativity and fun at home after the show.

Artistic Director and founder of company M-SET, Paula Manning invents delightful installations, combining stimulating live music, drama, visual arts and design. The production sold out when it premiered in The Pit in 2019 and was nominated in the Best family show category at the 2020 Olivier Awards. All sessions of To the Moon and Back are relaxed.


M-SET and the Barbican have also collaborated on an Activity Book for children. This step-by-step guide is packed with great ideas to make a multi-sensory show at home. Learn how to transform furniture, toys, utensils and clothing into sets, props, sound and lighting effects, to bring your stories to life. The fully illustrated activity book is ideal for children of any age. Let your imagination take flight and share photos or videos of your creations on social media. Available here


M-SET specialise in providing inclusive education through multi-sensory theatre, arts and media. Their active and explorative approach develops learning skills, encourages enquiry and raises self-esteem. For over 10 years they have developed long term relationships with a full range of arts venues and organisations as well as primary and secondary schools and educational units across London. With a focus on integration and raising social and disability awareness, their projects integrate pupils of different ages, backgrounds and abilities from mainstream and SEND schools



