TKTS in Leicester Square to Close Due to the Impact of the Health Crisis

The Stage UK has reported that TKTS, the discount ticketing booth based in Leicester Square is set to close, which will leave more than 20 staff members facing job losses.

A spokeswoman for SOLT shared: "Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, SOLT has seen a detrimental impact on business as income streams have been greatly reduced as a result of the enforced closure of theatres throughout London.

"The focus of the organisation has been, and continues to be, to minimise the risk of redundancies. The reduction in staff salaries and the job retention scheme have, to date, assisted with this, although there are going to be changes to the JRS scheme from August."

She continued to say: "After serious consideration, we have had to regretfully propose to close down the TKTS ticket booth for the foreseeable future as there is no requirement to sell tickets and in light of the above.

