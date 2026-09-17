TITANIQUE to Close at the Criterion Theatre in January, and Will Launch UK Tour
William Hanson will return to play Ruth for the final eight weeks in the West End, while Myra DuBois leads the Olivier Award-winning comedy on its first national tour.
Following the conclusion of its West End run, Titanique will embark on its first ever UK tour next year starting at Theatre Royal Newcastle on 17 September 2027 with Myra Dubois set to star as Ruth on the road. Final boarding for Titanique at Criterion Theatre will be Sunday 3 January 2027 with William Hanson returning to the role of Ruth from 10 November 2026 to 3 January 2027.
Titaníque made a triumphant West End debut when the production opened at the Criterion Theatre in January 2025 to widespread critical acclaim. Going on to win two Olivier Awards – Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Layton Williams – from three nominations, including a Best Actress in a Musical nod for Lauren Drew, as well as four WhatsOnStage Award nominations. From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, Titaníque picked up seven major awards during the 2022/23 season including three Lucille Lortel Awards and was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical for its 2026 Broadway season.
Producers Eva Price and Michael Harrison commented: “It has been such a thrill to bring Titaníque to the West End and share this gloriously outrageous show with London audiences. We've had an incredible time making waves in the West End, and we couldn't be more excited to now take our Olivier Award winning show on the road. And what better way to do it than with the incomparable Myra Dubois joining us for the tour? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her aboard and cannot wait for audiences across the country to experience the uniquely fabulous world of Titanique.”
William Hanson returns to the Ship of Dreams as Ruth for its final 8 weeks in London, taking over the role from Myra Dubois who is currently playing Ruth until 8 November. They join cast members Ailsa Davidson as Rose, Lewis Francis as The Iceberg, Astrid Harris as Céline Dion, Freddie King as Jack, Cameron Vear as Cal, Michael Vinsen as Victor Garber / Luigi and Nikki Wheeldon as Molly Brown; with AJ Lewis, Joi Lurrie and Sophie-Rose Middleton as on-stage background vocalists. Finton Flynn, Josh Lovell and Charlotte Soo complete the cast as offstage understudies.
On returning to the West End William Hanson said: “As a great diva once opined, “it's not a comeback, it's a return”! And one I'm thrilled about. My original seven-week run onboard the RMS Titaníque sailed by only too quickly and was a voyage of never-ending fun with the most gorgeous and talented company. To be able to go back and work with them again, and to close what has been one of my favourite shows on the West End for some time, is an honour and a privilege.”
On going on tour Myra Dubois added: “I've adored playing Ruth in the West End, how thrilling to get to spend a few more months with her around the country in this screamingly hilarious show!”
About Titanique
Titaníque is the hysterical musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Céline Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a sensational live band.
Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titaníque celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto. Titaníque made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 2026, receiving four Tony Award Nominations.
Titaníque is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and Richard Johnston.
The London production of Titaníque is produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison with Winkler & Smalberg, Diamond Dog Entertainment LLC, Echo Lake Entertainment, Jay Marcus, Sonia Friedman Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, and Lorne Michaels.
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