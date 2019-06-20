TITANIC THE MUSICAL Announces Casting and New Dates For International Tour

Following the first ever UK & Ireland tour of Titanic The Musical in 2018, casting has been revealed as the production prepares for its 2019 worldwide tour. After opening at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking on 11 July 2019, the production led by returning director Thom Southerland will tour across the world until 15 December 2019.

In the final hour of 14th April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and 'the unsinkable ship' slowly sank. It was one of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th Century. 1517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's stunning musical focuses on their hopes and aspirations. Unaware of the fate that awaits them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the newly-enfranchised Second Class dream of achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous, and the millionaire Barons of the First Class dream of their mastery lasting forever.

Returning to the Titanic company are Kieran Brown as Murdoch (The Phantom Of The Opera, Chess), Greg Castiglioni as Andrews (Cabaret, Fiddler On The Roof), Alexander Evans as Boxall (Eugenius, The Sound Of Music), James Gant as Pitman/Etches (Violet, Wind In The Willows), Simon Green as Ismay (Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, The Phantom Of The Opera), Emma Harrold as Lady Caroline Neville (The Sound Of Music, Happy Days), Devon-Elise Johnson as Kate Murphy (Half A Sixpence, Mamma Mia!), Shane McDaid as Jim Farrell (Madagascar, Spamalot), Gemma McMeel as Kate Mullins (Big Fish, Royal Variety Performance), Janet Mooney as Maid (The Woman In White, The Braille Legacy), Joel Parnis as Fleet (My Fair Lady, Les Mis rables), Timothy Quinlan as Edgar Beane (Jersey Boys, Mack & Mabel), Philip Rham as Captain Smith (Scrooge!, The Smallest Show On Earth), Dudley Rogers as Isidor Straus (Parade, Curtains), Niall Sheehy as Barrett (Ghost The Musical, Miss Saigon) and Judith Street as Ida Straus (The Girls, A Catered Affair).

They are joined by Ronan Burns as Bride (Kiss Me Kate, Annie Get Your Gun), Wendy Ferguson as Alice Beane (Mary Poppins, Les Mis rables), Luke Harley as Latimer (Cinderella, The Producers), Ryan Heenan as Bellboy/Hartley (Billionaire Boy, Grease), Benjamin Karran as Bell (Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Luke McCall as Lightoller (Man Of La Mancha, The Phantom Of The Opera), Ashley Stillburn as Charles Clarke (The Woman In White, Death Takes A Holiday), Lucie-Mae Sumner as Kate McGowan (Chicago, Barnum) and Eleanor Walsh as Maid (Aspects Of Love, A Little Princess).

The creative team includes direction from Thom Southerland, set and costume design from David Woodhead, lighting design from Howard Hudson, sound design from Andrew Johnson, musical staging from Cressida Carr and musical direction from Leigh Thompson.

Having received its UK premiere in 2013 at Southwark Playhouse, the production returned to London in 2016 for an 11-week season at the Charing Cross Theatre, where it won overwhelming critical acclaim. It then embarked on its first ever UK & Ireland tour in April 2018 (during the 106th anniversary week), visiting the cities and communities whose forebears built, manned and sailed on the famous ship.

Titanic The Musical has music and lyrics by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel, Phantom) and a book by Peter Stone (Woman of the Year and 1776). The pair have collectively won, including their previous works, an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, an Olivier Award and three Tony Awards for their works. The original Broadway production of Titanic The Musical won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

Titanic The Musical is produced by Danielle Tarento, Steven M Levy and Vaughan Williams, in association with Mayflower Theatre, Southampton.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You