TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Embark on First UK and Ireland Tour

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will embark on its first ever UK and Ireland tour, opening at Curve Leicester from Thursday 6 March 2025 to Saturday 22 March 2025.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL continues to run in the West End at the Aldwych Theatre, where it has played for over 5 years following its world premiere, receiving critical acclaim, and breaking all Box Office records at the venue. It is currently booking until 31 May 2025, making it the longest running show to ever run at the Aldwych. The production is also a global success, with 8 productions having opened worldwide since 2018, including on Broadway and across North America, Germany, Spain, Netherlands and Australia. The show is currently on tour in both North America and Australia.

Producer Tali Pelman said, “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career. We're thrilled to now be able to bring her extraordinary story to stages across the UK and Ireland for the first time with TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the story of legendary artist Tina Turner, the twelve-time Grammy Award winning Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her iconic hits, including The Best, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Private Dancer and River Deep, Mountain High, the musical is an inspiring true story of a woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers and defy the bounds of age, gender, and race to conquer the world against all odds.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Olivier Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, and wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is produced by Stage Entertainment, Joop van den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is dedicated to the memory of Tina Turner, who sadly passed away in May 2023.

Tour Dates

Thursday 6 – Saturday 22 March 2025

Leicester Curve

Www.curveonline.co.uk

On Sale Soon – Thu 7 March 2024

Wednesday 26 March – Saturday 5 April 2025

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 8 – Saturday 26 April 2025

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/bristol-hippodrome

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 24 May 2025

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Www.goh.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 27 May – Saturday 14 June 2025

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 17 – Saturday 28 June 2025

Birmingham Hippodrome

Www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 12 July 2025

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Www.theatreroyal.com

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 15 July – Saturday 2 August 2025

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Www.trch.co.uk

On Sale Soon – Mon 11 March 2024

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 23 August 2025

Empire Theatre, Liverpool

Https://www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

On Sale Soon – Thu 28 March 2024

Tuesday 26 August – Saturday 6 September 2025

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Www.southendtheatres.org.uk

On Sale Soon – Wed 6 March 2024

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 20 September 2025

Sheffield Lyceum

Www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 23 September – Saturday 4 October 2025

King's Theatre Glasgow

Https://www.atgtickets.com/kings-theatre-glasgow

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 18 October 2025

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Soon – Fri 15 March 2024

Tuesday 28 October – Saturday 8 November 2025

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Www.marlowetheatre.com

On Sale Soon – Tue 9 April 2024

Tuesday 11 – Saturday 22 November 2025

Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh

Https://www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh-playhouse

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 25 November 2025 – Saturday 3 January 2026

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Https://www.atgtickets.com/palace-theatre-manchester

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 24 January 2026

Theatre Royal, Norwich

Www.norwichtheatre.org

On Sale Soon – Thu 28 March 2024

Tuesday 27 January – Saturday 7 February 2026

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale Soon – Tue 5 March 2024

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 28 February 2026

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Www.wmc.org.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 3 – Saturday 14 March 2026

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 17 March – Saturday 4 April 2026

Leeds Grand Theatre

Www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

On Sale Soon