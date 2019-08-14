THRILLER LIVE Cast Throw Party in Celebration of Michael Jackson's Birthday

To mark what would have been Michael Jackson's 61st birthday on Thursday 29 August the cast of acclaimed West End hit show THRILLER LIVE are celebrating by throwing The Thriller Live Summer Party at Planet Hollywood

After the cast pay homage to Michael and his legendary music and choreography at the 4,428th West End performance of the record-breaking show, now in its 11th year, VIP guests will move on to Planet Hollywood to celebrate Michael's birthday and legacy.



And for the first time, audience members are being given the chance to buy tickets to mingle with the cast and creative team and dance the night away. Party tickets costing £22.00 include a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard, a drinks voucher (redeemable against, beer, wine or soft drinks) and nibbles and buffet style finger food. Tickets can be bought at: thrillerlive.com



Thriller Live, the concert spectacular which showcases Michael Jackson's unforgettable music and dazzling choreography is the Lyric

Theatre's longest-running success. It is currently booking to Sunday 26 April, 2020.



On Tuesday April 9, at the 4,265th West End performance, Thriller Live overtook Miss Saigon to become the 13th longest running musical of all time. On 28th Decermber it will overtake Billy Elliot to become the 12th.



Thriller Live is unlike other West End musicals. There is no script or story, it is instead a eye-popping celebration of Michael Jackson's music and dance legacy, bringing to life on stage his distinctive high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop's greatest hits. The show changes each year with new numbers added, and features specially created video footage and effects and dazzling choreography by the show's award-winning director, Gary Lloyd. Thriller Live first Moonwalked into the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in 2009 and it holds the record as the longest ever run of a show since the theatre started entertaining the capital in December 1888. Thriller Live has now been seen by over 5 million people in 37 countries and played over 7,000 performances worldwide, never failing to get a standing ovation!





