THE WOLF OF WALL STREET World Premiere Immersive Show Will Open In London

The Wolf of Wall Street is coming to London in a brand new immersive production based on the memoir of the infamous '90s New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, as depicted by Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie of the same name by Martin Scorsese. The world premiere production will plunge audiences into a world of greed, power and excess, bringing to life the highs and lows of Jordan Belfort's millionaire lifestyle in a night of Class A entertainment. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright (The Great Gatsby), the show will preview in a central London location, from 5 September 2019. Further casting and venue details will be announced in due course.

Jordan Belfort. Stock-market millionaire at 26. Federal convict at 36. By day he made thousands of dollars a minute. By night he spent it as fast as he could.

Stratton Oakmont is hiring. The FBI is closing in. You're either with him or you're against him.

Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street, said: You've read the book, you've seen the film, now you can experience The Wolf of Wall Street in person. It's going to be the greatest f**king show you've ever seen. Get your fun coupons now.

Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook of Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd, said: The Wolf of Wall Street is a fascinating account of the extremes of capitalism and hedonistic behaviour and how obsession with money can bring humanity to its knees. Creating this show in an immersive format is mind blowing there's no better way to tell this story. We're building a world over four storeys in central London featuring iconic 1990s' New York, trader schemes and even supercars. You'll be able to eat in our restaurant, drink in our bars, trade with Jordan, or work for the FBI. Our guests can expect the outrageous, the spectacular and the downright ridiculous.



The Wolf of Wall Street is presented by Stratton Oakmont Productions Ltd and comes from the minds behind The Great Gatsby - the longest-ever running immersive show in the UK which continues an open-ended run in London Bridge, as well as playing in other cities across Europe. Producers Louis Hartshorn and Brian Hook's current shows also include Dolly Parton's 9 to 5 The Musical in the West End and Amelie The Musical (UK Tour). The Wolf of Wall Street is adapted and directed by Alexander Wright.



Tickets are now on sale at www.immersivewolf.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You