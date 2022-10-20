Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This December

Performances are 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.  

Oct. 20, 2022  

The Two Brewers Annual Adult Panto will this year be The Wizard of Poz: Defying Bigotry, presented by The Cabaret Geek, with a festive run at the popular Clapham cabaret venue from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.

From the same creative team who brought Pilates in the Caribbean, Alice in Poundland, Hairy Poppins and Dial M for Death to The Battersea Barge, this filthy-mouthed show with a big heart will unpack the myths surrounding HIV in the 21st century with levity and love.

It's the 1980's in Ashby De La Zouch. Kevin is transported by tornado in place of his friend, Dorothy (who got COVID and had to cancel). There he meets the wrath of The Wicked Witch of West Acton (Ealing-Adjacent), whose only wish is to own her sister's comfy High-Top trainers - oh, and to destroy any living being having an active sex life. Can Kevin save the sex lives of his friends from doom? Can he protect the red High-Top trainers from the witch? Is there anywhere you can park your broom in West Acton - and is that really the price of butter in the 80's? Aided by Grrrlinda the Good, The Tin Scarecrow (cost of living crisis, we've all had to make sacrifices), and a Lion who is obsessed with Greggs the baker, Kevin embarks upon a quest to visit The Wizard of Poz and to discover finally whether that brick road is more 'Sunflower' or 'Babouche'.

The Wizard of Poz promises musical numbers from The Wiz, Wicked and the beloved Judy Garland movie, performed by a fabulous line-up of top cabaret and theatre performers.

The cast is led by Paulus, 'The Cabaret Geek' - BBC's All Together Now judge (as The Wicked Witch of West Acton) with Poz Daddy's Jamie Anderson (as Grrrlinda The Good), C J Hopkins (as Kevin, A Friend of Dorothy), Paula Brett (as The Tin Scarecrow), Emma Maywood (as Lion), Annemarie Lewis Thomas (as Auntie Em) and Nathan Evans (as The Wizard of Poz).

The creative team is Annemarie Lewis Thomas (Musical Director), Jamie Anderson (Director), Paulus, 'The Cabaret Geek' (Writer/Producer), Paula Brett (Dance Captain) and Belle De Beauvoir (Costumier/Choreographer). The production team is Sean Mooney (Company Manager) and Nathan Evans (Technician).

Disclaimer: this show has no trigger warning, no spoilers and should not be viewed by anyone with a delicate disposition. It is basically filth. Also, there might be strobe lighting.

The Wizard of Poz plays Two Brewers (114 Clapham High Street) from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022. Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204418®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthecabaretgeek.com%2Fpanto%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Strictly for ages 18+.





