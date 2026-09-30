THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS World Premiere Cast Revealed at Rose Theatre
Tori Burgess, Julian Holt, and Kingdom Sibanda lead the cast in the festive Christmas adaptation.
Rose Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their joyful Christmas production, The Wind in the Willows, a new adaptation by Rob Evans, with music by John Biddle, based on the beloved classic novel by Kenneth Grahame. The production will play at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in south west London, from Wednesday 25 November 2026 – Sunday 03 January 2027. (Press Performance: Thursday 03 December).
The Wind in the Willows marks the return of Director Owen Horsley to the Rose after previously directing 2025's 'witty, well-plotted and heartfelt' (The Stage) rendition of Cinderella.
Sharing the stage with the celebrated Rose Youth Theatre, the cast consists of Tori Burgess (The Snow Queen at The Duke's Playhouse, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)) as Badger, Julian Holt (The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe at Gillian Lynne Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors at Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as Toad, Charlotte Mills (Small Prophets, Wendy and Peter Pan at RSC) as Chief Weasel, James Pedley-Holden (Crocodile Fever, Bridgerton) as Mole, and Kingdom Sibanda (Our Town, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Ratty.
The creative team joining Evans, Biddle and Horsley includes Bretta Gerecke (Set & Lighting Designer), Dan Balfour (Sound Designer), Oli Townsend (Costume Designer), Shay Barclay (Movement Director), Jody Robinson (Musical Director), Pippa Dykes (Associate Director), Arthur Carrington (Casting Director), and Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect Coach).
Christopher Haydon, Rose Theatre's Artistic Director said: “I am abuzz with anticipation for our Christmas show this year. The Wind in the Willows is a perennial classic and Rob Evans' brand new adaptation is absolutely gorgeous - witty, exciting and fantastically festive. Director Owen Horsley has assembled a first rate cast and I've no doubt they will bring seasonal joy to all the families we look forward to welcoming through our doors. I certainly can't wait for my own little ones to see it. It may not even be October yet, but Merry Christmas!”
Owen Horsley, Director of The Wind in the Willows, said: “I'm thrilled to be coming back to the Rose Theatre this year, directing their Christmas show with such a talented company. The Wind in the Willows is a wonderful story, and its iconic characters - Ratty, Badger, Mole and Toad - have resonated across generations. There's something really special about theatre at Christmas: the excitement, the anticipation, and the sense of families coming together to share an experience. This version of The Wind in the Willows is going to be perfect for that. We're creating something colourful, engaging and full of surprises, and I can't wait for audiences to come and join us.”
Rob Evans, Writer of The Wind in the Willows, said: “Writing for a Christmas audience is a privilege and a unique opportunity to write for everyone - young people, their adults, grandparents - everyone is in the same space about to watch something together, so it better be magical and it better make you laugh. I hope this adaptation of The Wind in the Willows will do both. It's full of excitement, snow-filled adventures and one Mole's journey to finding true friends and a home he must fight for.”
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