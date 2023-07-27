THE WEST END SINGS MADONNA Comes to The Crazy Coqs

The performance is on 30 July.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

The Crazy Coqs continues its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End and Beyond, presented by Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Direction by Tom Arnold.

Join in for a celebration of the biggest songs of Madonna, including Borderline, Cherish, Crazy For You, Dress You Up, Express Yourself, Holiday, Into The Groove, Like A Prayer, Like A Virgin, Live To Tell, Lucky Star, Material Girl, Music, Open Your Heart, Papa Don't Preach, Sooner Or Later, True Blue and Vogue!

Performers:

Rachel Appleton: ('Woman Like Me' Little Mix Show, Rock Harmony Trio 'ROXX')

Lizzie Bea: (Sister Mary Robert in Sister Act, Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray at ENO, Kinky Boots, Becoming Nancy)

Jessica Cervi: (Won the television show Fame the Musical that aired in Ireland, after which she completed the national tour of Fame the Musical playing the role of Serena Katz. She has also starred in The Commitments)

Samantha Dorsey: (LES MISERABLES, Jekyll & Hyde, Cinderella, Anything Goes, Shout!)

Meg Hill: (Heathers the Musical, But I'm A Cheerleader




