THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Celebrates its 100th Performance

The Way Old Friends Do recently performed its 100th show. Writer and performer Ian Hallard and the rest of the cast celebrated the 100th performance of the critically acclaimed show on Tuesday 23rd May following a sell-out show at The Lowry in Salford.

“I’m thrilled that we have achieved our century. 100 shows bringing the joy of ABBA to people across the country and making people laugh and cry in the process. I had a dream and I’m delighted it’s been fulfilled.” -Ian Hallard, writer and star of The Way Old Friends Do

The Way Old Friends Do has been enjoyed by audiences across the country since February when it was launched at Birmingham Rep. It will run at The Lowry until Saturday, 27th May after which it will open at The Theatre Royal, Bath on Tuesday, 30th May before transferring to The Theatre Royal, York on Tuesday, 6th June.

Simultaneously tender and laugh-out-loud funny, this heartfelt story, written by and starring Ian Hallard (The Boys In The Band) is directed by Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, Doctor Who, The League of Gentlemen).

The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter’s Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).

This wonderfully uplifting play also features the voices of two of the UK’s best-loved performers, Miriam Margolyes and much missed, Paul O'Grady.

In 1988, two school friends tentatively come out to one another: one as gay, the other - more shockingly - as an ABBA fan. Nearly thirty years later, a chance meeting sets them on a brand-new path and they decide to form the world’s first ABBA tribute band - in drag! But can their friendship survive the tribulations of a life on the road which includes platform boots, fake beards and a distractingly attractive stranger?

A story that will appeal to anyone who understands how it feels to be a fan: of ABBA or of anyone.