Due to ongoing advice from the government regarding the spread of Coronavirus and the inevitable knock-on effect this has had on the show's production timetable, the forthcoming run of The Watsons at the Harold Pinter Theatre has been cancelled.

They hope to find a way to remount The Watsons at a later date.

If you are a ticket holder your ticket provider will be in contact to assist you.





