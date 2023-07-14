THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Comes to the Park Theatre in November

Performances run 30 November - 30 December 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Original Theatre in association with Park Theatre presents The Time Machine – A Comedy, at Park Theatre from 30 November – 30 December 2023, marking the London première of Steven Canny and John Nicholson’s play following a three-month tour (booking now open.

 
 

The Time Machine - A Comedy will once again star Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside).  

Join Dave, Amy and Michael for the premiere of their brand-new version of The Time Machine. H G Wells’ comic deadly serious masterpiece will never be the same again as this hapless highly skilled group of actors embark on a journey of a lifetime!  

Will Dave persuade the others to stick to the script he’s worked so hard on? Will Michael be able to explain time travel without the help of excessive props? Will Amy get to sing her Cher tribute? 


And ultimately… will they be able to defeat the space time paradox - or at least get through the second half? All to be revealed…* (*no nudity, this is not THAT kind of show!).  

Warning: may contain Cher tunes. Age guidance: 10+ 

From the team behind the smash hit comedy The Hound of the Baskervilles and the award-winning Original Theatre who delivered Park Theatre productions The Interview (opening this October), The End of The Night and Monogamy, the production is directed by Orla O’Loughlin and designed by Fred Meller, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell and Sound Design by Greg Clarke.  

Writers Steven Canny & John Nicholson said: “We’re delighted that The Time Machine – A Comedy is having its London debut at the fantastic Park Theatre this Christmas. And with the same knock-it-out-of-the-park cast that opened the production to delighted audiences earlier this year. Director Orla O’Loughlin has cooked up a party for the senses - we can guarantee that this is a show with its head in a festive blender.” 

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “After the success of our tour earlier in the year we are delighted to be giving Steve and John’s riotous adaptation The Time Machine - A Comedy its London premiere at Park Theatre this Christmas”. 

The Time Machine - A Comedy was filmed in front of a live audience at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich and is now streaming exclusively on Original Online, inviting you to grapple with the laws of time travel from the comfort of your home. Become a member of Original Online from £8.99/mo* and get access to an ever-growing library of award-winning content, including this hilarious retelling of The Time Machine — originaltheatre.com/membership 




Recommended For You