THE TALES OF PETER RABBIT AND JEMIMA PUDDLE-DUCK Returns to Wilton's Music Hall for One Week This Easter

The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck is returning to Wilton's Music Hall for one-week this Easter!



A children's concert like no other, starring the internationally award-winning soprano Michelle Todd, this 'truly charming' (Primary Times) introduction to classical music will leave the little ones mesmerised and the not-so-little ones with the warm nostalgia that only Beatrix Potter and her timeless tales can instill.



Stephen McNeff's musical settings of The Tales of Beatrix Potter have enchanted audiences across the globe. With brand new orchestrations, and a dynamic new concept, Jimmy Jewell brings this 'engaging, magical hour of nostalgia for both adults and children alike' (The Wee Review) back to Wilton's following acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and across the UK.



Captivating storytelling, enchanting songs and vibrant musicians tell the stories that have lived in the hearts and imaginations of children for generations.