THE STANDARD SHORT LONG DROP Will Make its London Premiere

Performances run 18 September - 22 October.

Sep. 12, 2023

The Standard Short Long Drop will make its London Premiere this month. The play, by Rachel Garnet, is the first play at the newly refigured Vanguard, Camden. Performances run 18 September - 22 October.

In this thrilling new drama set against the backdrop of Victorian York, Lewis 'Ludley' Thornhill is a young man condemned to death. However, his fate takes an unexpected twist when he is offered a stay of execution under one condition: he must serve as the hangman for his mysterious older cellmate, Alistair.

Over the course of their final days together, Ludley uncovers the truth about Alistair's past, whilst grappling with the decision of whether to trade this man's life for his own.

An intensely personal journey that is also an exploration of class, mortality and unlikely friendship.

Written by acclaimed playwright Rachel Garnet ('Starcrossed'), 'The Standard Short Long Drop' premiered at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe.

Cast:

Kevin Wathen (Alastair). His theatre credits include 'The Standard Short Long Drop' (Edinburgh Fringe 2023), 'The Last Ship' and 'Get Carter' (Northern Stage) and 'Billy Ellliot'.

Per Carminger (Ludley). His theatre credits include 'The Standard Short Long Drop' (Edinburgh Fringe 2023), 'Salome' (Royal Opera House), 'Sweeney Todd', and 'Oh, What a Lovely War' (Dartington Summer Festival). 

Creative team:
Director Natasha Rickman
Lighting Designer Mark Dymock
Sound Designer & Composer Lex Kosanke
General Manager Dan Blumenau
Produced by Ticking Clock Theatre in association with Sterling Paris




