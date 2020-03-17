THE SHOW MUST GO ONLINE Launches - Livestreamed Readings of Shakespeare

Robert Myles today announces The Show Must Go Online, an online group that will read the complete plays of William Shakespeare in the order they were written, livestreamed on YouTube. Bringing actors and audiences together to collectively enjoy and experience Shakespeare at a time when connecting in a traditional theatre space isn't possible. The first livestream will be of The Two Gentleman of Verona, introduced by Ben Crystal, on Thursday 19 March, 7pm GMT.

It's all over Twitter right now that Shakespeare wrote King Lear while quarantined by the plague - if he carried on, we can too.

The Show Must Go Online readings are a fun, sociable way for actors and theatre makers to stay connected and creative during these unprecedented times, and also provide audiences with something that's live, that's raw, that feels spontaneous and exciting - replicating the theatre experience for those who need to self-isolate.

Robert Myles today said, "The response to The Show Must Go Online has been overwhelming - so many professional actors and experienced amateurs were willing to donate their time to entertain each other, and an audience. The mix of people, the mix of experience, many of whom will be meeting each other for the first time, some of whom are from America and Europe - but all brought together by their love of Shakespeare - these are sights you'd never normally see in a regular production."

The watch the YouTube live readings, please visit - https://youtu.be/KOAHj4ANGKw

To join the readings, please visit https://forms.gle/ZXCHb2x1Z2RsESty8





