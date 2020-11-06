THE SHOW MUST GO ON! Live At The Palace Theatre Announces Postponement

Casting for the new dates may be subject to change and will be announced at a later date.

The producers of The Show Must Go On! Live at The Palace Theatre, announced today the show will be rescheduled. The concert will now run from 20 - 24 January 2021 and customers will be contacted about the exchange of their tickets.



"We thank everybody for their patience during these times," reads a statement from Theatre Support+ and Take Two Theatricals.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will be a concert celebrating the wealth of West End talent with all profits going to Acting For Others and The Fleabag Support Fund. The concert will be a collection of cast performances from West End shows. Shows confirmed to perform include & Juliet, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, MAMMA MIA!, The Prince of Egypt, SIX, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, and Wicked.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE was set to be the first show to reopen The Palace Theatre as part of Nimax Theatre's autumn season of socially distanced shows.

